

Mark Rypien, shown here in 2014, is facing a domestic violence charge in Washington state. (Mark E. Tenally)

Police in Spokane, Wash., have charged former Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien with fourth-degree assault/domestic violence over an incident Sunday involving his wife, Danielle.

As told by KHQ-TV, which has video of Rypien being handcuffed and placed in a police car, police responded to a Spokane intersection on Sunday evening to find Rypien standing in a grassy area in front of a bank and his wife laying in the grass. Medical personnel evaluated Danielle Rypien for about five minutes, determining that she did not need treatment, and police then spent 45 minutes speaking separately with the couple before handcuffing Mark Rypien and taking him away. KHQ says Danielle Rypien was in tears as her husband was arrested.

Spokane County jail records show that Mark Rypien was processed at 6:28 p.m. local time Sunday and spent the night in jail before facing a judge Monday morning. In Washington, fourth-degree assault is a misdemeanor unless the person arrested has two or more domestic violence convictions within the previous 10 years.

In March 2018, Rypien told KHQ that he suffers from mental illness that he believes was caused by the hits he took during his 11-season NFL career. The station uncovered a police report from November 2017 that described an episode of domestic violence between Rypien and his wife, which the former quarterback blamed on new medication he was taking (the charges were dropped and the case was dismissed).

“I suffer from a complex stew of mental health conditions,” Rypien said. “Dark places, depression, anxiety, addictions, poor choices, poor decisions, brought about by dozens of concussions and thousands of subconcussive injuries from playing this sport.”

Rypien said he tried to take his own life by swallowing a bottle of pills and washing them down with alcohol, only to be saved by his wife.

“If it wasn’t for my wife coming home and finding me on the floor, and shoving hydrogen peroxide down my throat, and charcoal, to throw up all these pills, I wouldn’t be here today,” he said.

Rypien told KHQ in 2018 that he had figured out his medication and, thanks to a team of mental and physical health specialists, had “stabilized” his life.

