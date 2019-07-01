

Tyler Skaggs of the Los Angeles Angels died Monday morning. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Tyler Skaggs, a 27-year-old pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, died Monday morning in Texas, the team announced. The cause of death was not immediately available. Skaggs had started for the Angels just two days earlier in Anaheim.

The Southlake (Tex.) Police Department tweeted that officers were called to the Angels’ hotel and found Skaggs unresponsive. No foul play is suspected.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels said in a statement. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

The Angels’ game scheduled for Monday night against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Tex., was postponed.

It is the second time in a little more than a decade that the Angels have suffered the death of a young pitcher. In April 2009, Williamsport, Md. native Nick Adenhart, a 22-year-old right-hander, was killed by a drunk driver after his first start of the season.

Skaggs came to the Angels in the June draft that year, the same draft that brought two-time most valuable player Mike Trout to Anaheim. Skaggs was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010, but was traded back to the Angels in 2013. For his career, he was 28-38 with a 4.41 ERA, including a 7-7 mark and 4.29 ERA in 2019.

“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

