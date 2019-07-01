

Artemi Panarin is one of the most coveted free agents this offseason. (Rick Scuteri/AP Photo)

The Washington Post tracks all of the latest developments in NHL free agency throughout July 1. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

Jason Spezza to Toronto

TSN’s Bob McKenzie is reporting that former Dallas Stars center Jason Spezza will sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who were facing some serious salary cap issues. Spezza will reportedly play for the league minimum or close to it.

Expect it to be for the league minimum ($700K) or close to it. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2019

Bobrovsky, Duchene among deals already in place; A last push for Panarin

Expect an anticlimactic first day of NHL free agency. Pending unrestricted free agents were allowed to meet and chat with other teams for the past week, and several soon-to-be-signed contracts leaked on Sunday night. The deals can’t become official until Monday at noon.

Top goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to land with the Florida Panthers on a seven-year deal worth roughly $70 million. Center Matt Duchene is reportedly headed to Nashville, and veterans Joe Pavelski and Corey Perry will both land in Dallas. The Washington Capitals addressed their need for a third-line right wing by agreeing to terms on a four-year deal with forward Richard Panik. Meanwhile, their third-line right wing for the past three seasons, Brett Connolly, is off to Florida on a four-year deal worth roughly $3.5 million annually.

Hearing will be around $3.5 M aav for Connolly on a four year deal with Florida https://t.co/jYhSHCWhjl — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2019

Dallas Stars are hoping to add two veteran forwards. Pavelski expected to sign a 3 year contract with the Stars and it’s believed Dallas is also an option for Corey Perry. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2019

It doesn’t appear as though Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky will be signed as a set. Signs point toward Bobrovsky ending up in FLA while NYI appear the favourite to land Panarin. Both players are repped by the same agent, Paul Theofanous. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 30, 2019

There could still be a couple surprises on Monday afternoon. TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported that top unrestricted free agent forward Artemi Panarin seemingly chose the New York Islanders from the several teams vying for his services, but the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche both made 11th hour pushes, reportedly offering roughly $12 million per season for the Russian winger who scored 29 goals with 59 assists last season. Though the Islanders remain the favorites, the New York Rangers aren’t out of it.

Once the big-name free agents get their big pay days, action around the NHL is expected to significantly slow down, especially since the league’s salary-cap ceiling has been set at $81.5 million after it was initially projected to be $83 million. This was the most top-heavy free-agent class in recent memory, and once those massive contracts are doled out, depth players could get squeezed and might have to wait until later in the summer to sign somewhere.