PHILADELPHIA — Since the U.S. men’s national team began its new era under Coach Gregg Berhalter, the group has gradually inched closer to real tests and results that have value. In the Concacaf Gold Cup, the continental championship and first official competition for Berhalter’s staff, the team has stepped toward meaningful games while still facing only minor tests.

Playing an elimination game for the first time since Berhalter took over in December, the United States defeated Curaçao, 1-0, in the Gold Cup quarterfinals Sunday night, advancing to a semifinal against Jamaica on Wednesday in Nashville.

The United States entered the match expecting to win — and it did — but only after 90 minutes that also showed how far the Americans still need to go. Curaçao edged the United States in possession, and the Americans let their opponents appear dangerous at times in front of an announced crowd of 26,233 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Two young stars of the U.S. team — ones who will lead this squad into the future — connected to score the lone goal in the 25th minute: Weston McKennie headed in a cross from Christian Pulisic. But this team is still one that values the present — calling upon veterans Michael Bradley, Tim Ream and Jozy Altidore for the Gold Cup — rather than heading into this tournament, three years out from the World Cup, with only the future in mind.

In the second half, Curaçao threatened, and goalkeeper Zack Steffen made a diving save in the 84th minute to keep Curaçao from equalizing. Steffen made five saves against the Caribbean island country with a population of above 150,000, and the United States still has yet to allow a goal through four games of this tournament. Meanwhile, apart from McKennie’s score, the United States had only two other shots on target.

In early June, the United States played a pair of friendlies that did little to inspire hope. But the purpose of those games was to experiment and prepare a group that didn’t closely resemble the national team’s best lineup. But after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, these first four performances at the Gold Cup have allowed a perhaps still skeptical U.S. fan base to exhale — even with mistakes, the squad has yet to lose.

The United States cruised into the knockout rounds after a dominant run through the group stage. The team won all three of its matches and accumulated its best group-stage goal differential (plus-11) through 15 editions of the Gold Cup. After using the same group for the opening two matches, the United States called upon an entirely new starting 11 against Panama on Wednesday, its final group-stage match, and still managed to win, 1-0.

The United States hasn’t faced serious tests yet: Its opponents early in the tournament ranked 75th (Panama), 79th (Curaçao), 92nd (Trinidad and Tobago) and 177th (Guyana) in FIFA’s world rankings.

But greater challenges are looming — starting with the semifinal against Jamaica, which beat Panama, 1-0, here earlier Sunday thanks to a penalty kick by former D.C. United forward Darren Mattocks, and certainly if the United States moves to the final, where Mexico or Haiti would await. Clinging to the lead Sunday gave the United States a chance to show it has improved, that it’s not the same team that missed out on the World Cup, but the narrow win also gave the United States a reminder of the team it still might be.

