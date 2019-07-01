

Tomas Satoransky is headed for Chicago. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Washington Wizards’ backcourt depth has undergone massive change as the team lost restricted free agent point guard Tomas Satoransky but replaced the missing depth with Ish Smith.

On Monday morning, Satoransky, who has started 84 games for Washington over the past two seasons, and the Wizards will execute a sign-and-trade deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to reports. Satoransky will commit to a three-year deal. The Wizards will receive future second-round draft picks.

Washington also agreed to terms with Smith, a nine-year veteran, early in the second day of the NBA free agency, a person with information about the deal said.



Ish Smith spent the past three seasons with the Pistons. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Smith is expected to sign a guaranteed two-year deal for $12 million. Washington used a portion of its nontax payers mid-level exception, worth $9.2 million.

At the start of the free agency period, the Wizards had no healthy point guards on the roster. Satoransky filled in capably for the injured John Wall and formed the backcourt with all-star Bradley Beal last season, though he was restricted entering June 30. In 80 total game appearances and 54 starts last season, Satoransky averaged 8.9 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds. On Jan. 11, Satoransky recorded with first triple-double (18 points, 10 assists, 11 rebounds) in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

With Satoransky as a restricted free agent, the team could have matched any offer sheet he received and retained the Czech Republic-born player who developed overseas before joining the Wizards in 2016. Instead, Satoransky appears to be on the move while Smith becomes the building block in the backcourt.

Through his career, Smith has posted averages of 7.4 points on 42.7 percent shooting and 3.8 assists against 0.7 turnovers. Smith, 30, spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Pistons.

