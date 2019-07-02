

Phil Neville’s tenure as coach of the England national women’s soccer team could not have started any worse.

Just one day after England’s Football Association announced his hiring in January 2018, a number of remarkably sexist old tweets about women from Neville surfaced.

“Relax I’m back chilled — just battered the wife!!! Feel better now!” read one from 2011.

In another tweet from 2012, the former Manchester United and Everton standout said women “always wanted equality until it comes to paying the bills,” attaching a “#hypocrites” hashtag onto the message.

Neville deleted his Twitter account, which had 1.6 million followers, and apologized for the old social-media messages, saying they “were not and are not a true and genuine reflection of either my character or beliefs.” But it was a horrific look for England’s soccer decision-makers, especially when they had fired Mark Sampson, the team’s previous coach, after allegations came to light that he had both “overstepped the professional boundaries between player and coach” while coaching a women’s pro team and been accused of racism, harassment and bullying by a former national team player of Nigerian descent. Now the country’s women’s national team was being coached by someone who not only didn’t have any head coaching experience and zero experience coaching women — Neville only had been an assistant after his playing career ended — but also had an apparently dim view of the gender he would be coaching.

Nearly 18 months later, Neville has led England to its second straight appearance in the Women’s World Cup semifinals, with a hotly anticipated match against the mighty United States set for Tuesday afternoon in France. And while he no longer is making ill-advised Twitter attempts at humor, Neville still has had plenty of things to say.

For starters, Neville has repeatedly called England defender Lucy Bronze “the best player in the world,” ahead of such American stars as Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, Norway’s Ada Hegerberg or Australia’s Sam Kerr. He also claims that France’s soccer fans have adopted England as their team of choice after Les Bleues bowed out against the United States in the quarterfinals.

“We’re the French second team now,” he said. “Now that their team are out, they’re supporting us, so we’ll have the crowd on our side. The French people have got behind the story of our football. We are the team the French public want to win. The French support has been incredible.”



Phil Neville and his English team after a quarterfinal win over Norway. (Yves Herman/Reuters)

He also publicly scolded Cameroon’s players for their actions in the round of 16 against England, saying their match-long protests of certain calls were “not right” and that “there has to be a standard of behavior that you’ve got to do.”

“I have to say that wasn’t football to me. That wasn’t a World Cup last 16 in terms of the behavior,” Neville said.

And then there was the minor row about American team officials scouting out the hotel they will use should Team USA beat England. The Lionesses still were lodging there when the U.S. staff members did their reconnaissance, prompting Neville to comment about their lack of “etiquette.”

England’s players, whom Neville dubbed “badass women” after their 3-0 drubbing of Norway in the quarterfinals, seem to have responded well to their coach’s demeanor. As noted by the New York Times, Neville asked the Lionesses if they wanted to be referred to as “girls” or something else when he talked about them with the media. He asks about their families, they say, and keeps tabs on everyone during the club-soccer season via a WhatsApp group. A few months into his tenure, he gathered a few of the team’s leaders and asked them if he was being too strict with them, changing his methods when they responded in the affirmative.

There’s also that sense of humor, such as it is.

“He’s very funny,” midfielder Keira Walsh told the Times. “He has a very dry sense of humor.”

Said midfielder Jill Scott: “That kind of thing is in your mind when you walk out on the pitch. You want to do a good job for that manager.”

In turn, Neville said he appreciates the Lionesses’ character.

“I thought the difference tonight was we were more ruthless than before,” he said after the Norway win. “But I’ve got the best job ever. You can be the best coach ever but if you haven’t got players with attitude and determination then you’re dead. But I work with an astonishing group of people who astonish me and astound me every day. I just want to win a World Cup.”

