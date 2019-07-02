

Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer tosses a baseball in the dugout during the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Miami.

On May 18, Max Scherzer woke up amid one of the rockiest starts to a season in his career. A lack of run support and an unpredictable bullpen didn’t help, but after the previous night’s loss to the Chicago Cubs, the Washington Nationals ace’s record sat at 2-5, his worst winning percentage at any point in nearly a decade. Win-loss records might be an old-fashioned stat, but Scherzer is an old-fashioned starter.

Every five days, the right-hander expects to “post.” He expects every start to end with him handing the ball off to closer Sean Doolittle, if he doesn’t go the distance himself. He expects to “throw up zeros” every inning, though he had yet to leave a start unscathed.

The trouble peaked in late April, when he allowed six runs in 5 ⅓ innings to the lowly Miami Marlins. His ERA hit 4.45, its highest figure since 2016. He would even things out in his next five starts, but didn’t display the same dominance.

It was fair to wonder if the inevitable realities of aging were slowly taking hold of the 34-year-old who had always famously defied them.

Since then, Scherzer has delivered brilliance, powerful enough to dispel every doubt. He’s established himself as a top Cy Young Award candidate, earned his seventh consecutive All-Star Game nod and gone on what might be a career-best tear. In his past eight starts, he has a 0.95 ERA and 83 strikeouts against eight walks in 57 innings.

Here’s how he did it:

Wednesday, May 22, Nationals lose at the New York Mets, 6-1

Final line: 6 IP, 4 H, 9 K, 2 BB, 0 ER

For the first time this season, Scherzer left the mound without allowing a run.

His pitch count reached 98 in the fifth but, with a one-run lead and bullpen confidence at an all-time low, his Mad Max tendencies took over and he gritted through the sixth anyway. The relievers would go on to blow the game, but the most important thing for Scherzer was that he went pitch-for-pitch with Mets starter Jacob deGrom, to whom he finished second for the NL Cy Young last season.

His team lost, but it was something to build on.

Monday, May 27, Nationals lose to Marlins, 3-2

Final line: 6 IP, 7 H, 6K, 1 BB, 1 ER

The Marlins continued to antagonize Scherzer. He let a leadoff double score in the third for the game’s first run, and the Marlins grated further him by fouling off seemingly everything. Long at-bats became especially taxing because he’d thrown 109 or more pitches in each of his previous five starts.

Scherzer allowed seven hits, the most of any game over this stretch, though it was tied for his shortest. Still, the difference between his struggles against the Marlins then and now was that this time, he limited the damage to hits, not runs.

Sunday, June 2, Nationals win at the Cincinnati Reds, 4-1

Final line: 8 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 15 K, 1 ER

This is the day everything changed. An overwhelming, vintage Scherzer performance spurred what would ultimately wind up the best month of the pitcher’s 12-year MLB career.

Before this game, the Nationals were 2-10 in Scherzer starts. Since, they’re 5-0.

Before this game, Scherzer struggled to throw his change-up the way he wanted. Since, he’s found “the shape of every off-speed pitch — all five of them, really.”

Before this game, Manager Dave Martinez had three times given Scherzer the hook in the middle of an inning. Since Martinez trudged to the mound in the middle of the eighth inning and exchanged “nonprofessional words” with an angry pitcher, he has not done it again.



Saturday, June 8, Nationals win at San Diego Padres, 4-1

Final line: 7 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 9 K, 0 ER

The Nationals lost the first two games of this series by a run each. They’d won nine of 11 before that, but the team’s inconsistency made the stretch feel fragile. Washington needed a stopper, and it got one.

On this day, Scherzer did not yell or grimace or fight. He did not stamp his feet or mutter to himself, as he sometimes does. He calmly mowed down the Padres lineup in what he’s made a routine way.

Friday, June 14, Nationals beat Arizona Diamondbacks, 7-3

Final line: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 10 K, 2 ER

By now, Scherzer’s dominance had become ho-hum. He attributed the performance, as he did before and would do later, to the sequencing with catcher Kurt Suzuki. Later, when told what was his 87th career game with double-digit strikeouts passed Hall of Famers Warren Spahn and Bob Feller on the all-time list, he reacted with the same attitude he credits with helping him become the pitcher he is.

“Sweet,” he said. “Let’s keep going.”

Wednesday, June 19, Nationals beat Phillies, 2-0

Final line: 7 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 10 K, 0 ER

The Black Eye Game.





The day before, while bunting at batting practice, a ball ricocheted off Scherzer’s bat and smacked him in the face. It broke his nose, gave him a shiny, black right eyeand spawned endless jokes about Scherzer becoming the first pitcher in MLB history to have three different colored eyes.

That night, in the second game of a doubleheader, after two rainouts, Scherzer not only pitched through the broken nose but delivered a performance arguably on par with his two no-hitters and 20-strikeout game. In the seventh, Scherzer allowed a leadoff double while protecting a one-run lead. Martinez stayed in the dugout. Scherzer finished his night by striking out the side.

Thursday, June 25, Nationals win at Marlins, 6-1

Final line: 8 IP, 5 H, 0 BB, 10 K, 0 ER

After the game, shortstop Trea Turner spoke on whether the Nationals ever take Scherzer for granted.

“I’m sure. Like I always say, we expect it out of him.”

Sunday, June 30, Nationals win at Detroit Tigers, 2-1

Final line: 8 IP, 4 H, 0 BB, 14 K, 1 ER

To finish the best month of his career, in which he posted a 1.00 ERA with 68 strikeouts against five walks over 45 innings, Scherzer returned to where he first became a star.

The right-hander pitched in Comerica Park for the first time since he left the Tigers to sign with the Nationals in 2015. In front of an indifferent crowd, Scherzer delivered dominance reminiscent of his last two seasons in Detroit, when he became one of baseball’s best pitchers and won the 2013 AL Cy Young. In the crucial eighth, holding a one-run lead and up to 100 pitches, he struck out the side in a familiar situation. This time, he got former teammate and fearsome slugger Miguel Cabrera, too.

Scherzer has attributed this run of success to rhythm, both in mechanics and in communication with Suzuki. They’re on the same page and they execute. No matter when it ends — because it will — Scherzer has pitched his team back into a playoff race. He’s given the Nationals hope.

