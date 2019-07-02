

Christen Press celebrates after scoring in the first half on Tuesday. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

The starting lineup for the U.S. women’s national team’s World Cup semifinal match against England on Tuesday featured a surprise: co-captain Megan Rapinoe, the Americans’ co-leading scorer in France with five goals, was missing. In her place? Christen Press.

Making her first start of the tournament, the 30-year-old Press wasted little time making her insertion into the lineup by U.S. Coach Jill Ellis look brilliant.

[U.S. holds on for 2-1 win over England in semifinals]

In the 10th minute, Press headed a long cross from Kelley O’Hara past the outstretched arms of English goalkeeper Carly Telford and into the top left corner of the net to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. The teams later traded scores, and the U.S. held on for a 2-1 win to advance to a third straight final.

CHRISTEN PRESS! 🇺🇸🇺🇸



No Rapinoe, no problem! The USWNT takes the early lead again and has now scored in the first 15 minutes in every single game this #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/Xqu3u0m56V — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

Press’s tally shouldn’t have come as a complete surprise. She’s been a member of the U.S. national team since 2013 and entered Tuesday’s match with 121 international appearances. The Los Angeles native, who plays professionally for Utah Royals FC of the National Women’s Soccer League, played in four games and scored one goal in the Americans’ run to the World Cup title in 2015. Press has come on as a substitute throughout this year’s tournament. She is faster and considered a better defender than Rapinoe, which may have factored into Ellis’s thinking, though no reason was provided for Rapinoe’s absence from the starting lineup before the match.

Press’s first-half goal on Tuesday was the 49th international goal of her career, tying her with — who else? — Rapinoe. It may have felt like old times. O’Hara and Press were teammates for three seasons at Stanford, where Press won the 2010 Hermann Trophy, given to the nation’s top player. She finished her career as the Cardinal’s all-time scoring leader with 71 goals.

Listen, I am a Megan Rapinoe Respecter. I will accept no slander of her. She is a legend. BUT.



The system is set up to get her goals, so you should not be surprised to see Press score in her place. Morgan does the dirty work so Heath can create so the left winger can score. — Kim McCauley (@lgbtqfc) July 2, 2019

While Ellis ultimately settled on Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath as the United States’ three starting forwards entering the World Cup, Press made the decision a difficult one.

“Something you look at when you go into a World Cup is your depth and your players that change the game," Ellis said after describing Press’s play as “freaking awesome” in a 2-2 draw against Japan at the SheBelievesCup in February. “[Press] was obviously great in the [previous] game, made a difference there. She’s posing a lot of challenges now in terms of selection, because I thought she was just an instant game-changer for us.”

