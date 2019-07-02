

Joel Embiid, right, and the 76ers geared up for future playoff battles with the likes of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo during a busy start to free agency. (Matt Slocum/AP)

Elton Brand appeared headed for an incredibly expensive, and possibly embarrassing, summer.

After gambling with big midseason trades for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, the first-year executive watched as his Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated by the Toronto Raptors from the playoffs in the cruelest manner possible. As soon as Kawhi Leonard’s Game 7 buzzer-beater bounced in, Brand found himself in a bind. Butler and Harris, both free agents, were in line for rich deals, as was veteran guard J.J. Redick. His team hadn’t quite been good enough, and now he had to decide whether to pay up.

If Brand kept the band together, perhaps motivated by his sunk costs from the trades, he risked running up a massive payroll for a team with fit questions and chemistry concerns that might not be quite good enough to get over the hump. If not, he would be exposed to criticism that his trades were shortsighted moves that failed to pay immediate dividends and depleted Philadelphia’s depth and draft assets.

But that framing proved to be a false dichotomy, as the Sixers sustained major departures in free agency but still managed to improve their positioning in the 2020 title chase. While Brand’s needle-threading required the Sixers to dole out a pair of generous contracts, the immediate rewards outweigh the long-term risks. When the dust settled on July 1, Philadelphia possessed a projected starting lineup of Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Harris, Al Horford and Joel Embiid that should deliver one of the league’s best defenses and pose significant matchup problems for their major East foes.

To arrive at that destination, Brand’s first step was to bring back Harris on a five-year, $180 million contract. The 26-year-old forward has never made an all-star team and is a mediocre defender, but he brings dependable scoring, valuable floor-spacing and a team-first, no-maintenance attitude.

With Simmons as the lead ballhandler and Embiid as their alpha dog, Harris’s ability to succeed in a complementary role is key to Philadelphia’s offensive balance. The Sixers paid full price for Harris — more than double the Los Angeles Clippers’ $80 million extension offer last summer — knowing that his departure would deal a sharp blow to their short-term outlook.

Although Butler was Philadelphia’s most consistent performer in the playoffs, his fit seemed tenuous from the moment he arrived from the Minnesota Timberwolves last fall. The four-time all-star wing was accustomed to life as a ball-dominant scorer, and his subpar outside shooting created spacing problems when he played alongside Simmons, a total non-shooter.

Much attention was paid to Butler’s fiery personality and demanding presence, but the fundamental tension came from his overlap with Simmons. How long would both players be happy sharing touches? How far could Philadelphia go in the playoffs if its top two ballhandlers were both shooting liabilities?



Ben Simmons has reportedly received a five-year max contract extension offer from the 76ers, a major sign of their faith in his electric play-making and untapped potential. (Matt Slocum/AP)

The “Simmons or Butler?” question unfolded quickly. Philadelphia chose Simmons, reportedly preparing to offer the 2016 top pick a five-year max extension worth $168 million. Butler chose a new chapter with the Miami Heat, where he will receive a four-year, $142 million max contract and return to life as his team’s offensive centerpiece. Simmons, an electric passer and transition finisher, should enjoy greater opportunities in his absence.

Rather than lose Butler for nothing, Brand worked a sign-and-trade deal with Miami that returned Josh Richardson, a quality two-way wing who is coming off a career year. The 25-year-old Richardson can’t replicate Butler’s playmaking and physicality, but he arrives as a classic “Moneyball” replacement capable of delivering 70 percent of the production for 30 percent of the cost.

With money to spend now that Butler was out of the picture, Brand proceeded with his biggest move of the summer: poaching all-star center Al Horford from the Boston Celtics on a four-year, $109 million contract. The 33-year-old has started to show signs of age-related decline and, like many stars signed in their mid-30s, will struggle to deliver value on the back half of his new contract.

But adding Horford was a convincing victory because it offset Butler’s departure, significantly weakened the Celtics’ defense, and added a crucial piece for upcoming playoff chess matches. As the Toronto Raptors proved in the East finals, the key to beating the Milwaukee Bucks is taking away the basket area from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Together, Embiid and Horford are well-suited to that monumental task. If Kawhi Leonard returns to the Raptors, the Sixers now have the length, size and versatility to match up more effectively with the champs’ imposing front line.

There are some reasonable concerns about the positional fits within Philadelphia’s new starting five. Many observers, hoping for more spacing and versatility, might prefer Horford as a center, Harris as a power forward and Richardson as a small forward. Instead, all three will “play down” a position as starters, with Horford at power forward, Harris at small forward and Richardson at shooting guard.

In a world where the Golden State Warriors were still destroying all comers with their small ball “death lineup,” the Sixers’ lineup might look anachronistic. As is, Philadelphia simply looks big, long, athletic and balanced, with enough top-end talent to compete with virtually anyone in the league.

Offensively, Richardson and Harris are capable shooters, Horford and Embiid are both comfortable away from the basket, and Horford’s screen-setting and ability to handle the ball will add wrinkles to an attack that often bogged down last year. Make no mistake, though: Philadelphia will be looking to win with defense by owning the interior, controlling the glass and physically overwhelming the opposition.

The Sixers’ major early moves have produced a true title contender, at least in 2020. They would be smart to pace themselves during the regular season given Embiid’s persistent injury issues and Horford’s advancing age, saving their stars for the playoffs and, hopefully, multiple deep runs in the future.

Facing the possibility of major defections, a roster implosion or a backbreaking salary cap position, Brand tap-danced his way through the minefield in impressive fashion.

Read more:

The Warriors with Kevin Durant were unfair, sure, but I’ll miss them

Fame? Fortune? Sunshine? Rings? No, Kevin Durant chose to play with his friends.

Pitching Kawhi Leonard: How do Lakers, Clippers and Raptors stack up in frenetic free agency?

As Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving head to Brooklyn, longtime Nets fans await the bandwagon

Sign up for our weekly NBA newsletter to get the best basketball coverage in your inbox