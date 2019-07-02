

Erica and Max Scherzer with three of their four dogs. (Courtesy of Humane Rescue Alliance) (HRA/Humane Rescue Alliance)

Max Scherzer’s dominant stretch has helped the Nationals climb back above .500. It’s also benefited the local homeless animal population.

Since the start of the season, Scherzer and his wife, Erica, have encouraged fans to pledge a donation for every strikeout Max records, with the Scherzers promising to match the total raised at the end of the year. All proceeds will benefit the D.C.-based Humane Rescue Alliance, which connects homeless pets with owners and offers adoption, training, and medical services.

“Our hope is that it gets really big and we’re matching a ton,” Erica said of the campaign, which has raised more than $17,000 to date. “It’s an easy way for fans to get involved with his performance and something we care about.”

Yesterday, Max Scherzer threw strikeout 1⃣7⃣0⃣ on the season.



Nearly $17,000 has been raised to date for animal rescue and welfare in the region through @HumaneRescue.



Max and Erica will match every dollar! Make a pledge to #PitchIn today.https://t.co/7rW0Ll441B | #Nats4Good pic.twitter.com/1RPmU6ZE66 — Nats Youth Academy (@NatsAcademy) July 1, 2019

Erica grew up around animals, including as many as nine kittens, all of them rescues. Her parents encouraged her to volunteer with animal welfare groups as a kid and the cause remains an important part of her life.

“Rescue animals will still give you a chance, even after they’ve been treated so terribly,” she said in a recent phone interview. “They don’t really have a voice for themselves, so I like being able to kind of use our platform and our opportunities to give a voice to animals.”

Max, who grew up around dogs, shares his wife’s love of animals. The couple has four dogs — Bo (as in Jackson), Rafi, Rocco and Zou (as in Mizzou, where they met) — and two cats, Buster and Nahla.

“I’ve been involved in many causes, but animal welfare is the one we both really connect over,” said Erica, who is due to give birth to the Scherzers’ second child this month. “It’s something we can enjoy doing together.”

The Scherzers’ involvement with the Humane Rescue Alliance began in 2016, when Erica met David Smith, HRA’s chief communications officer, at a Nationals game. A few weeks later, she and Max were touring the nonprofit organization’s headquarters and pitching various ideas to its CEO, Lisa LaFontaine. They suggested a pet calendar for the Nationals and a book of D.C. sports figures posing with pets, which was published last year. Max starred in a PSA.

In August 2017, the couple agreed to cover all adoption fees for four days to spur animal adoption from D.C.'s shelters so that pets displaced by Hurricane Harvey might have a place to stay. This year, they’ve covered adoption costs for all dichro dogs — pups with two different colored eyes, like Max. The Scherzers have two dichro dogs of their own.

“It’s just sort of a fun way to incorporate Max’s eyes with something,” Erica said of the campaign, which has led to four adoptions since May. “We’ve done various programs in the past on an as-needed basis.”

Don't forget, thanks to the generosity of @emaysway and @Max_Scherzer, all available dichro dogs - those with 2 different colored eyes - will have their adoption fees waived 🐶 Browse all available animals on our website, which is updated in real time: https://t.co/sI3Ye7pdqE pic.twitter.com/Y10uhEGLM4 — Humane Rescue (@HumaneRescue) June 20, 2019

Smith said Erica’s leadership as a member of HRA’s board has probably been even more important than Max’s celebrity in growing awareness about the organization.

“She is deeply knowledgeable about animal welfare and nonprofit management and has been a hands-on leader,” Smith said. “Their support has just meant the world to us. It has had such an enormous impact.”

With Max racking up strikeouts on the mound, the Nationals have climbed back within one and a half games of a wild-card spot, quieting talk of Washington being sellers ahead of the trade deadline. Last month, Scherzer’s name was linked to the Yankees, despite the fact that he has two full years remaining on his contract and Nationals GM Mike Rizzo insisted he wasn’t considering dealing his ace.

“We learned really early on that you just focus on what you can control,” Erica said of the trade chatter. “It’s a business and what happens will happen. If you get caught up too much in the rumors or in the media or articles, it can spiral very quickly and you can practically lose your mind in it. We just try to ignore what we call the background noise and focus on our lives and supporting each other."

Max’s next start will likely be Saturday, when the Nationals celebrate the 1969 Expos by wearing Montreal’s original powder blue away uniforms. Fittingly, it’s also Cat-urday at Nationals Park. Those who purchase a special ticket will receive a cat-themed Nationals T-shirt, with all proceeds benefiting HRA.

