American co-captain Megan Rapinoe opened Tuesday’s Women’s World Cup semifinal against England on the bench, the latest dramatic development surrounding one of the tournament’s most dynamic and provocative players.

Rapinoe, who began the day tied for the tournament lead with five goals, was replaced in the lineup by 30-year-old striker Christen Press, who opened the scoring in the 10th minute.

Press had subbed in for Rapinoe late in the Americans’ 2-1 quarterfinal win over France. A team spokesman declined to comment on Rapinoe’s absence and said Coach Jill Ellis would speak about it after the match, according to The Washington Post’s Steven Goff, who is with the team in France.

Goff reported that Rapinoe was not being held out for disciplinary reasons. The 33-year-old, who stood on the team sideline during warm-ups, had her right leg taped in the days leading to Tuesday’s semifinal. The Fox broadcasters were among many speculating about a possible injury.

Rapinoe scored all of the U.S. goals in consecutive 2-1 knockout-round wins over France and Spain. But the 14-year veteran of the U.S. national team, who is playing in her third World Cup, attracted broader interest this summer after a profane comment she made months ago about not wanting to visit “the f------ White House” went viral and triggered a backlash from President Trump.

The comment, uttered during a January photo shoot with the soccer publication Eight by Eight, was released online last week by the magazine. Trump responded on Twitter, writing that “Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!” and adding that he is “inviting the TEAM, win or lose” to the White House after the World Cup. That prompted intense media attention on Rapinoe, who addressed the issue at a news conference the day after Trump’s tweets.

“I stand by the comments I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with the exception of the expletive — my mom will be very upset about that,” Rapinoe said a day before her team’s quarterfinal win over France. “I think obviously [I was] answering with a lot of passion, considering how much time and effort and pride we take in the platform that we have and using it for good, and for leaving the game in a better place and hopefully the world in a better place. I don’t think that I would want to go [to the White House], and I would encourage my teammates to think hard about lending that platform or having that co-opted by an administration that doesn’t feel the same way and doesn’t fight for the same things that we fight for.”

The next day, Rapinoe — who has long been outspoken on issues of politics, race and gender equality — scored twice against France, on a free kick in the fifth minute and on a shot from short distance in the 65th.

“It’s almost like it feeds her,” Ellis said of the grand stage. “She loves and lives for those moments. She is a big-time player, and the bigger the stage, the more she is going to respond.”

