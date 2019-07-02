

Patrick Corbin will wear No. 45 in honor of Tyler Skaggs in Tuesday's start. (Gregory Bull/AP)

Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez began his pregame news conference Tuesday on a somber note. Martinez offered condolences on behalf of the Nationals organization to the Los Angeles Angels and family of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead on Monday.

“On behalf of the Washington Nationals, our family here — myself, players coaches — our heartfelt condolences to Tyler’s family and the Anaheim Angels. It’s a tough ordeal,” said Martinez, who was visibly emotional. “Regardless of [what] teams we play on, this is a baseball family and he was part of it. I wish the family well, and like I said, our heartfelt condolences.”

News of the 27-year-old Skaggs’s death has hit baseball hard, with many players taking to social media to share memories and offer their sympathies. The tragedy proved particularly devastating for Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin, who was Skaggs’s best friend. Martinez said Corbin will wear Skaggs’s number 45 when he takes the mound Tuesday at Nationals Park in the first game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

“They came [to the league] together. I mean, he was his best friend,” Martinez said. “It’s going to be an emotional day for him.

“I talked to him. He wants to pitch today.”

Corbin and Skaggs were drafted together in 2009 by the Angels and both went on to make their debuts with the Diamondbacks in 2012. In December of 2013, Skaggs was traded back to the Angels, with whom he made 83 starts over the remainder of his career. Corbin remained a Diamondback until 2018, when he signed a six-year free agent contract with the Nationals.

“[Corbin] was emotional,” Martinez said. “Like I said, he wants to pitch. He feels like it’s what he needs to do. And I told him, hey, you have the support of myself, your players, your coaches, the organization and the fans, you know, we are all behind you.”

Nationals (42-41)

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Howie Kendrick, 2B

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Yan Gomes, C

Victor Robles, CF

Patrick Corbin, LHP

Marlins (32-50)

Miguel Rojas, SS

Brian Anderson, RF

Neil Walker, 3B

Harold Ramirez, LF

Starlin Castro, 2B

Garrett Cooper, 1B

Jorge Alfaro, C

César Puello, CF

Zac Gallen, RHP

