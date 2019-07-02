D.C. United has struck a 10-year deal with Segra, a technology and communications company, for naming rights to a 5,000-seat soccer stadium in Leesburg that will house the MLS organization’s second-division team, people close to the situation said Tuesday.

Segra Field will open Aug. 9 with a USL Championship match between Loudoun United and Charlotte Independence.

Officials will appear at a news conference Monday to unveil the identity of the stadium sponsor. D.C. United representatives did not want to comment and a Segra spokesman did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Terms of the deal have been closely protected, but they are believed to reap among the highest naming-rights fees in USL Championship, which features 36 teams, many owned and operated by MLS organizations.

D.C. United is among them, having launched the Loudoun team this year to function as a developmental platform for the MLS squad and a branding and business opportunity in the metro area’s fastest-growing county.

While the stadium is being built at Philip A. Bolen Park, adjacent to Leesburg Executive Airport, Loudoun United has played home matches at Audi Field, the 20,000-seat MLS venue that opened last summer.

Despite nine of 13 matches on the road and a midsummer coaching change — Richie Williams took an assistant job with MLS’s New England Revolution — the expansion team has fared better than expected (4-6-3 entering Saturday’s visit to St. Louis).

Segra Field is the centerpiece of a project that will also include D.C. United’s training center, which will open in early 2020. For years, the team has leased space outside RFK Stadium. The Leesburg complex will also host county sporting events and concerts.

Segra also owns the naming rights to minor-league baseball stadiums in Fayetteville, N.C., and Columbia, S.C.

The company, headquartered in Waynesboro, Va., operates a fiber network in nine Mid-Atlantic and southeastern states and oversees 44 data centers.

