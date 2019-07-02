

Megan Rapinoe and Abby Dahlkemper during a training session before the World Cup semifinal. (Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

Next in the ring to face the United States: Merry Old England. Or is it the other way around? (Next in the ring to face England: those darn Yankees.)

In a World Cup where, save for Thailand, the favored U.S. has taken the hard road to reach the semifinals, it will need to face the best team left standing to defend its title. The English are as balanced as the Americans. They can score just as well as the Americans. They can defend perhaps better than the Americans. (Since their respective World Cup openers, the English have scored nine goals and conceded none; the Americans have scored nine goals and conceded two.)

So why aren’t the Lionesses the world’s top squad?

Well, with a win, they could be. (England is ranked No. 3 by FIFA.) But short of that, the United States has done what few squads can in playing such a variety of styles and winning with all of them. Recall that thumping of Thailand, then shutout wins over Chile and Sweden. The Americans played on the ball, dominating possession, running laps around opposing defenses until they cracked, or in the case of the Swedes, until they resorted to knocking over attackers in the box.

But then recall the U.S. in the knockout stage against Spain and France: somehow immediately comfortable without the ball, cozy dropping back to defend, counterattacking opportunistically, scoring on the most tactical of set pieces.

[Women's World Cup bracket and schedule]

Against England, perhaps the only other side in the world capable of imitating such depth, expect a freewheeling match of alternating chances. Expect a breakneck pace. Expect ambitious attempts on goal. Expect more of Megan Rapinoe, who has five goals in five matches, including all four American goals in the knockout rounds. Expect more of defender Lucy Bronze, whom English Manager Phil Neville called the best player in the world. Expect more of American Alex Morgan and England’s Ellen White, who both also share the tournament scoring lead with five goals.

The teams played to a 2-2 draw in March’s SheBelieves Cup, a U.S.-hosted competition. And the winner of this match will undoubtedly be the heavy favorite headed into Sunday’s championship.

What you need to know

When: Tuesday, 3 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Stade de Lyon, Lyon, France.

TV: Fox, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo.

Streaming: Fox Sports.

Pregame reading

England can match the U.S. in confidence. Can it measure up to the Americans’ play?

For the powerful Americans, the next hurdle is England, a team in terrific form and rolling in confidence. England possesses quality players, but what the team now carries is a belief it can topple the three-time champions — and for good reason. Early this year, Phil Neville’s squad won the annual SheBelieves Cup, a U.S.-hosted competition that also included French-bound Brazil and Japan. The U.S.-England tilt finished in a 2-2 draw. (Read more)

Megan Rapinoe vs. Lucy Bronze in a World Cup semifinal is a star-power matchup like no other

Even in a team game, it is almost impossible to overlook the deliciousness of England’s Lucy Bronze crossing paths with American Megan Rapinoe. England Coach Phil Neville has claimed that Bronze is the best player in the world, a high compliment for any player but in particular for an outside defender. Rapinoe, a forward, is the talk of the tournament, both for her consecutive two-goal performances in the knockout rounds and for raising issues that transcend sports. (Read more)

World Cup merchandise is hard to find despite sport’s growing popularity

Fans in France have flaunted their passion for women’s soccer and flexed their buying-power by traveling to cheer in person. But what many have found in host cities such as Paris, Le Havre and Reims is little in the way of Women’s World Cup souvenirs to take home — that is, if they can find FIFA’s Official Fan Shops at all. The shops offer a range of official FIFA merchandise that’s far more limited that what’s typically for sale at men’s World Cups or Olympic Games. (Read more)

The U.S. still reigns over women’s soccer, but challengers to the throne are gaining strength

The world is coming for the U.S. women’s soccer team. If the early stages of the knockout round at the World Cup have offered a lesson, it’s that France, England and other nations that are investing in women’s soccer are catching up to the skill, fitness and mental toughness that have defined the Americans’ success these last decades. And these fast-rising contenders are bringing new fans with them. (Read more)

Lyon’s championship soccer club is a model of gender equity and a vision for women’s sports

In paying top dollar for top talent and providing facilities and working conditions on par with what men receive, Lyon has created a winning formula. The club has established a model for women’s professional soccer across Europe and the United States, where the National Women’s Soccer League, the latest iteration of a near-two-decade-long quest to establish a viable American professional league, remains underfunded. (Read more)

Perspective: Megan Rapinoe isn’t here to make you comfortable

Jerry Brewer writes that it’s hard to keep count of all the polarizing ways that people describe Rapinoe: Star and pariah, exuberant and excessive, a necessary voice and an irreverent troublemaker. “But you will pay attention to her, and if you’re not too busy listening to your own voice, perhaps you will learn something.” (Read more)

For broadcasters, Women’s World Cup rallies record audiences with an event and a cause

The social activism of many players has become a major subplot of the tournament. Broadcasters and advertisers have taken notice, spreading those messages to a growing global audience that experiences the event mostly through television. (Read more)

VAR is working at World Cup, FIFA says. That’s not wrong, but it could work better.

The video replay system, which is being used at the Women’s World Cup for the first time, has been at the center of controversy in several matches. And though it has greatly reduced egregious errors, more subjective rulings, as well as the time spent on reviews, are areas of concern. (Read more)