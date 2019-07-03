Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini, left, and Renato Nunez celebrate after Nunez hit a three-run home run off Tampa Bay reliever Jose Alvarado in the ninth inning on Wednesday night. (Steve Nesius/AP)

— Since permanently joining the Orioles’ rotation in late April, left-hander John Means has pitched like an all-star. On Wednesday, with that title formally bestowed upon him, he lived up to it.

And in the top of the ninth inning at Tropicana Field, his teammates looked the part, too. After another dominant outing from Means, the Orioles struck for six runs in the top of the ninth against Tampa Bay Rays closer Jose Alvarado in a 9-6 victory to salvage the finale of the three-game set.

Means matched his career high with seven innings, allowing two earned runs, striking out five and walking none. Named Sunday as the Orioles’ representative in next week’s All-Star Game in Cleveland, Means, a 26-year-old rookie, concluded his first half with a 2.50 ERA, the second lowest among American League pitchers with at least 80 innings pitched.

[Wednesday night’s Major League Baseball scoreboard]

He was left with a no-decision, exiting in a 3-3 tie. Mychal Givens pitched a scoreless eighth, diving to tag Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier to keep him from scoring the go-ahead run and enduring an injury scare on the play. Richard Bleier replaced him for the ninth, allowing three runs before Shawn Armstrong entered to get the final out.

The Orioles scored their first run of the ninth without a hit, as pinch-hitter Anthony Santander walked, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, went to third on a wild pitch and beat out a throw home on Pedro Severino’s grounder to shortstop with the infield in.

Jonathan Villar followed with an RBI triple, then came home when catcher Mike Zunino couldn’t hold onto another throw from short. Catcher Chance Sisco’s infield single preceded Renato Núñez’s three-run home run to break it open, his team-leading 19th.

Their six runs in the inning were a third of the 18 they had scored in the ninth in their first 85 games combined.

Means retired the first seven Rays before Joey Wendle’s clean single up the middle disrupted his perfect start. Wendle later scored on a throwing error by third baseman Rio Ruiz.

Baltimore did not trail long. In the top of the fourth, Hanser Alberto reached with a one-out bunt single, then Chris Davis singled up the middle. Ruiz more than made up for his error with a three-run home run, his first homer since May 16.

The Rays got a run back to make it 3-2 on Mike Brosseau’s first major league home run, as he took a Means change-up away and managed to send it over the left-field fence. The Rays tied the game in the sixth on Avisail Garcia’s RBI single.