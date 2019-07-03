Apparently learning nothing from the mistakes of the past, a social media campaign launched this week by Adidas UK to promote its new jerseys for English Premier League club Arsenal went horribly wrong when Twitter users with offensive handles caught on, leading to images of the Arsenal jerseys with racist and insensitive messages on their backs.

The campaign was centered around the hashtag #DareToCreate. Anyone who tweeted out the hashtag or liked the company’s promotional tweets would receive an automatically generated reply featuring an image of an Arsenal jersey with the user’s Twitter handle emblazoned one the back, along with a link to buy one of the jerseys.

Those images also were retweeted by the official @Adidas UK account to its 832,000 followers on Monday and Tuesday, which is when people started to notice Arsenal jerseys with Twitter handles such as @GasAllJewss, “DieAllN****rs,” “@InnocentHitler,” and “@96wasnotenough,” the latter apparently a reference to the 96 soccer fans who died while watching an FA Cup match in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

The Guardian: Adidas under fire for racist tweets after botched Arsenal launch https://t.co/FDDvew7kHQ #afc #gooners pic.twitter.com/RqpWHij0aQ — Arsenal News 365 (@iArsenalApp) July 2, 2019

The tweets have since been taken down and both Adidas and Arsenal issued apologized.

“As part of our partnership launch with Arsenal we have been made aware of the abuse of a Twitter personalisation mechanic created to allow excited fans to get their name on the back of the new jersey,” a spokesperson for the shoe company told the Guardian. “Due to a small minority creating offensive versions of this we have immediately turned off the functionality and the Twitter team will be investigating.”

Said Arsenal, “We totally condemn the use of language of this nature, which has no place in our game or society.”

This type of thing has happened in the past. In 2014, the New England Patriots’ official Twitter account invited users to retweet a message celebrating the team becoming the first in the NFL with 1 million followers. In return, an image automatically was generated showing a Patriots jersey with the Twitter user’s handle on it. One of them featured a Twitter user with a racist handle, forcing the team to apologize and explain that “our filtering system failed.”

Coca-Cola and Nutella also have attempted similar marketing stunts, with similarly unfortunate results.

Read more:

D.C. United’s baby boom has players balancing soccer with the ups and downs of fatherhood

The U.S. is in the World Cup final with a stop of penalty and a spot of tea

The U.S. women’s national team is fearless. It showed again in a win against England.

Alex Morgan’s goal celebration was certainly not some England fans’ cup of tea