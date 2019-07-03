

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has been ordered to pay $2.4 million after one of his businesses defaulted on a 2016 loan. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

A Maryland court has ordered Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson to repay a Bethesda lender more than $2.4 million after Peterson defaulted on a 2016 loan.

Last month, a Howard County Circuit Court judge ruled that Peterson owes Democracy Capital Corporation $2,450,102, according to court records. The judgment includes an unpaid balance and legal fees.

Records show a business Peterson owns called Adrian Peterson All Day Inc. took a $4 million loan from Democracy Capital in April 2016 with an interest rate of 15 percent. That rate jumped to 23 percent when Peterson’s company didn’t make the first $200,000 payment, which was due in 2017. Some of the loan was eventually repaid when it was due in 2018, but an outstanding balance remained.

Peterson, 34, had a resurgence in his first season with Washington last year, when he rushed for 1,024 yards and emerged as one of the team’s leaders on offense. He signed a two-year $5 million contract with the Redskins in March and has made $100.2 million in his career.

Peterson’s attorney, Doug Wolfe, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Wolfe told the Baltimore Business Journal, which first reported the judgment, that the court’s ruling was “more of a procedural thing” and that Peterson has been “in negotiations to resolve the matter.”

A person with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic, said the loan was taken out by business associates of Peterson’s whom the player no longer works with.

