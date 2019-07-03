

Blackmun resigned his position in 2018 in the wake of revelations of sexual abuse by longtime gymnastics trainer Larry Nasser. (Lee Jin-man, File)

In the wake of the Larry Nasser scandal that rocked the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, the organization gave Scott Blackmun a $2.4 million severance package when the embattled chief executive resigned under pressure last year.

The figure was revealed in the committee’s annual tax filing, which was released Wednesday and made public on the organization’s website.

Blackmun faced heavy pressure and scrutiny for his role and alleged inaction as Nasser’s years of sexual assault involving USA Gymnastics came to light. He resigned from his post in February 2018, citing in part treatment he was receiving for prostate cancer.

“At that time, based on the requirement for new leadership to guide the organization forward, as well as Blackmun's serious health challenges, the board approved a separation agreement, as provided for in his contract,” USOPC board chair Susanne Lyons said Wednesday in a statement.

The filings also revealed that the organization paid $5.2 million for an investigative report into the matter. The investigation, released last December, found that the Olympic committee erred in its response to the allegations against Nasser, the longtime physician for U.S. women’s gymnastics squad, and was aware of accusations he’d been sexually assaulting young athletes more than a year before they became public.

Blackmun first learned of the matter in July 2015, and he later described to investigators a meeting he said he quickly convened in response. Investigators could find no evidence of the meeting and said Blackmun also deleted an email pertaining to Nasser from September 2015. Accusations pertaining to Nasser’s treatment and abuse of gymnasts was first revealed publicly by the Indianapolis Star in August 2016.

The scandal has shaken up the leadership of both USA Gymnastics and the USOPC, which changed its name and branding last month, formally acknowledging paralympians in its title.

The tax forms paint an otherwise positive financial picture for the United States’ governing body for Olympic sports. The USOPC’s annual report indicated that overall revenue was $317 million in 2018, thanks largely to the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, an increase of $123 million from the previous year. Revenue was also up from 2014 — the year of the preceding Winter Games — by more than 16 percent.

Despite rising administrative costs associated with the Nasser scandal and the ensuing investigation, the USOPC last year managed a profit of $47 million.

The organization’s report also indicated that $270 million went directly toward supporting Team USA athletes.

“The USOPC is currently providing more resources to athletes, [national governing bodies] and sport programming than at any point in our organization’s history,” said Sarah Hirshland, who took over as the USOPC’s chief executive in August. “We’ve also instituted critical reforms that have helped to begin to regain the support of the public, our donors and partners, and that is reflected in the strength of our financial statements.”