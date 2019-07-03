

Ezekiel Elliott has vowed to do better. (Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press)

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was called into NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s office for a chat Tuesday about a May incident in which he bumped a security guard at a Las Vegas music festival. Elliott is basically on career-long NFL probation because of his six-game suspension in 2017 over violations of the league’s personal conduct policy, and as what the league considers a “repeat offender” he is “subject to enhanced and/or expedited discipline, including banishment from the league with an opportunity to reapply,” as stated in the policy itself.

It’s unclear how Goodell will rule here, and the decision is all his to make. But on Tuesday afternoon, Elliott perhaps tried to get ahead of the situation with an apology to the security guard — a 19-year-old named Kyle Johnson — and a promise not to get into such situations in the future.

“Earlier today, I met with the Commissioner to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident,” Elliott wrote. “I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me.

"I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision. I apologized to Kyle Johnson at the time and I meant it.

"I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future. I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.”

Johnson wasn’t injured in the incident — video shows Elliott getting in his face and then leaning him into a metal barrier with his forearm — but told a Los Angeles TV station that Elliott’s apology at the time “didn’t seem sincere at all.” Police briefly handcuffed Elliott after the incident but did not file charges.

Mike Garafolo and Jane Slater, both of whom work for the league’s in-house NFL Media outfit, separately reported Tuesday that they have sources telling them they didn’t think Elliott would face suspension. Garafolo said the meeting with Goodell was more of a warning about future behavior:

From @NFLTotalAccess: Ezekiel Elliott isn’t in the clear yet but there’s optimism the #Cowboys RB will avoid a suspension after meeting with Roger Goodell today. pic.twitter.com/6lQwQahFa8 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 2, 2019

Slater, meanwhile, tweeted that “a source with knowledge of the situation tells me they’re confident there won’t be a suspension for Ezekiel Elliott. I’m told the Las Vegas police department removed Zeke from situation to protect him but found no merit to victim’s claim.”

