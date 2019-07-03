

Max Scherzer,who earned NL Pitcher of the Month honors for June, will be on paternity leave for two days. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals announced Wednesday that pitcher Max Scherzer will miss two games to spend time with his pregnant wife, Erica, who is expecting the couple’s second child.

Infielder Adrián Sanchez will take Scherzer’s place on the active roster, joining the Nationals from Class AA Harrisburg on Thursday and Friday. Manager Dave Martinez said Scherzer, who was named the National League pitcher of the month on Wednesday, will still make his regularly slated start Saturday and will travel to Cleveland for the All-Star Game.

Stephen Strasburg will take the mound for the Nationals on Wednesday in the second game of the series against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park. After an emotional evening for starting pitcher Patrick Corbin, who is coping with the loss of close friend Tyler Skaggs, the Los Angeles Angels pitcher who passed away earlier this week at 27, and a long night for both teams after a rain delay that lasted over an hour Tuesday, Martinez said he gave the team a break warming up for Wednesday’s 6:05 game.

“We came in a little later,” Martinez said. “It’s hot. We played, sat around yesterday and finished the game. It was a long day, so I thought it would be nice to give them a little bit of a break.”

The Nationals closed Tuesday’s 3-2 win with a walk-off hit by Trea Turner.

Strasburg has been particularly strong against the Marlins with a 10-0 record and a 1.99 ERA in his past 12 starts.

“One thing about this team is that they like fastballs,” Martinez said about Miami. “When he’s using all four of his pitches successfully, he gets early swings, early contact, and that’s good for him.”

Nationals (43-41)

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Brian Dozier, 2B

Matt Adams, 1B

Yan Gomes, C

Victor Robles, CF

Stephen Strasburg, LHP

Marlins (32-51)

Miguel Rojas, SS

Harold Ramirez, RF

Neil Walker, 3B

Curtis Granderson, LF

Starlin Castro, 2B

Garrett Cooper, 1B

Bryan Holaday, C

JT Riddle, CF

Sandy Alcantara, RHP