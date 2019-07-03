

Robert Garrigus is back from his three-month PGA Tour suspension. (Chris O'Meara/Associated Press)

Marijuana is fully legal in 10 states plus the District of Columbia, with another (Illinois) adding itself to the list come Jan. 1. In another 22 states, it’s legal for medical use. Nevertheless, marijuana remains a prohibited substance for players in nearly all of the country’s professional sports leagues, the NHL excepted.

The PGA Tour is no different. Its Anti-Doping Program Manual bans the use of marijuana, and golfers who test positive are subject to sanction. Robert Garrigus knows this full well: The longtime tour pro was suspended in March after testing positive for elevated levels of THC, one of marijuana’s active ingredients.

Garrigus returns to the main PGA Tour from his suspension at this week’s 3M Open in Minnesota, and he’s taking a strong stance on the tour’s anti-marijuana policy. The 22-year pro lives in Washington state, where marijuana is fully legal and he owns a farm where it’s grown. He says he had been prescribed marijuana to treat knee and back pain when he fell afoul of the tour’s drug policy and tested positive.

“I wasn’t trying to degrade the PGA Tour in any way, my fellow professionals in any way. I don’t cheat the game,” Garrigus said, per the Golf Channel. “I understand HGH [Human Growth Hormone], anything you are trying to do to cheat the game you should be suspended for 100 percent. Everything else should be a discussion.”

Garrigus, 41, said marijuana “doesn’t help you get it in the hole,” and the PGA Tour’s anti-drug policy seems to acknowledge that it isn’t much of a performance enhancer, saying “it’s more likely to be used as a recreational drug.” But it also claims that marijuana can be used “to decrease anxiety before a competition.” Garrigus says the benefits outweigh any negatives.

“If you have some sort of pain and CBD or THC may help that, and you feel like it can help you and be prescribed by a doctor, then what are we doing?” Garrigus said. “If you are doing marijuana then we should be testing for alcohol, too. If you can buy it in a store, then why are we testing for it? That’s my opinion.”

According to the Golf Channel, Garrigus will meet with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan at next week’s John Deere Classic.

