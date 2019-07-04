

NASHVILLE — The most meaningful challenge to date for Coach Gregg Berhalter and this U.S. men’s national team will arrive in four days, when the Americans have a chance to win a tournament title. But Wednesday night, they took the next step, beating the best team this group has faced in an official setting since Berhalter was handed the reigns to U.S. Soccer in December.

Even though the Jamaicans threatened the U.S. lead late in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal, the Americans leaned on young stars Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie in a 3-1 victory at Nissan Stadium. The game was delayed nearly 90 minutes by lightning early in the first half.

With Jamaica trailing, 2-1, and pushing for an equalizer, the Americans secured a cushion when Pulisic scored his second goal of the night in the 87th minute. The goal led to a brief chant from the Nashville crowd of, “We want Mexico!” looking ahead to Sunday’s final against El Tri.

McKennie scored the game’s opening goal on a nice sequence that started with a long pass from Michael Bradley to Reggie Cannon, who connected with Jozy Altidore and then to McKennie.

Pulisic, bound for English Premier League titan Chelsea later this summer, tapped in a goal from close range early in the second half after Jordan Morris forced a save from Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake, who couldn’t corral the rebound and it bounced to Pulisic. His second goal also came by way of a rebound off Jamaica’s goalie, this time following a shot from Paul Arriola.

After the restart following the delay, Jamaica came out strong and became the first team to score against the U.S. in this tournament. In the 69th minute, Jamaica’s Shamar Nicholson headed in a goal off Leon Bailey’s cross. Energized, the Reggae Boyz continued to threaten, creating a handful of chances while the Americans made some careless mistakes. Pulisic, a factor from the start, then stepped in to provide some breathing room.

Before McKennie’s goal in the ninth minute, the U.S. had created a couple chances but couldn’t finish. Once the Americans took the lead, they continued attacking with force until a lightning delay forced the teams off the field in the 16th minute. After a break of about 90 minutes, the game resumed and Jamaica improved its play.

The Americans faced Jamaica a month ago in a friendly at Audi Field, losing 1-0. The result sparked some concern, but that night was meant to be one of experimentation with formations and lineups. A handful of those who played in that game didn’t even make the 23-man roster for this tournament, and just four U.S. starters from that friendly were part of the national team’s starting lineup in the semifinal.

Even though that match in June, coupled with the loss against Venezuela in the following friendly, did little to inspire confidence in the U.S. program, the group has delivered results in this Gold Cup. There were moments of disjointedness and the 1-0 quarterfinal win over Curaçao was a smaller margin of victory than most expected. But the Americans hadn’t conceded a goal until late in its fifth game and advanced to the final.

Since 2005, the Americans have won this tournament four times and have advanced to six of seven finals, with their miss coming in 2015 when Jamaica eliminated the U.S. in the semifinal. The litmus test for this group and its staff will still be whether it can defeat Mexico, the pretournament favorite. But the Americans will head to Chicago with confidence, sprung from a win over a quality opponent and strong play from two of its promising young talents.

