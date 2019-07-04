Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, is in critical condition in Jackson Memorial Hospital’s trauma unit, per the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, after sustaining injuries from a car accident early Thursday morning.

“We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.”

Sources told Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald that the injuries were “very serious but not life threatening.” David Dwork of CBS Miami said video of Norton arriving at the hospital “appears to show him suffering a very serious injury to his left arm.”

Video of #Dolphins DT and former #Canes Kendrick Norton being wheeled in to Jackson Memorial is difficult to watch, that video and the latest on his condition coming up on @nbc6 at 11AM pic.twitter.com/8sFddEGJO9 — Chris Fischer NBC6 (@FischerNBC6) July 4, 2019

Claimed off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad late last year, Norton never played at the pro level but he did register 84 tackles, including 18 for a loss, and five sacks in three seasons as a member of the University of Miami Hurricanes. Norton earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors in 2017.

Our thoughts are with Kendrick Norton and his family. https://t.co/NVue1SzsRM — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) July 4, 2019

