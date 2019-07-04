Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, is in critical condition in Jackson Memorial Hospital’s trauma unit, per the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, after sustaining injuries from a car accident early Thursday morning.
“We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.”
Sources told Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald that the injuries were “very serious but not life threatening.” David Dwork of CBS Miami said video of Norton arriving at the hospital “appears to show him suffering a very serious injury to his left arm.”
Claimed off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad late last year, Norton never played at the pro level but he did register 84 tackles, including 18 for a loss, and five sacks in three seasons as a member of the University of Miami Hurricanes. Norton earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors in 2017.
