

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo defended their crowns at this year’s Nathan’s Famous international Fourth of July hot dog eating contest. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

On the Fourth of July, long before the nation turns its attention skyward, many focus on Coney Island, N.Y., home of Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating contest (and, in this writer’s opinion, the best french fries on Earth). An annual eating contest since 1972, 33 competitors this year (18 men and 15 women) entered for a chance to win $10,000 plus a mustard belt for the men’s winner and a pink belt for the women’s best.

[This year, Joey Chestnut marched on New York with a hot dog entourage]

The favorite to win the men’s division this year was Joey Chestnut, the world record holder who ate 74 hot dogs in 2018, and he didn’t disappoint. Chestnut ate 71 hot dogs and buns, 21 more than the runner-up, giving him his 12th title in the last 13 years. To put that in perspective, Bill Russell led the Boston Celtics to just 11 NBA championships in 13 years.

He didn’t break the record, but Joey Chestnut is a God among men! 🌭🌭🌭 pic.twitter.com/tDvYwceTH6 — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) July 4, 2019

Reigning champion Miki Sudo ate 31 hot dogs to win the women’s division and her sixth consecutive women’s title, tying Takeru Kobayashi (2001 to 2006) for the second-longest winning streak in the competition. Sudo fell short of last year’s mark (37) but easily dispatched runner-up Michelle Lesco, who ate 26. Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas holds the all-time women’s record, eating 45 hot dogs in 10 minutes in 2012.

"I’m super grateful for everybody who came out here to support,” Sudo said after the win.

#Breaking Miki Sudo has devoured 31 hot dogs to win the women's division of the annual #Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest. (Getty) pic.twitter.com/gWPR6UgyxE — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) July 4, 2019

The caloric intake by these food athletes is staggering. One Nathan’s Famous all-beef hot dog, with the bun, has 297 calories. More than half of those calories are from 18.2 grams of fat! It also gives you close to a third of your recommended sodium intake for the day (692 mg) based on a 2,000-calorie diet. Sudo, then, inhaled 9,207 calories and 564.2 grams of fat in 10 minutes. Chestnut ingested 21,087 calories and 1,292.2 grams of fat in his victory.