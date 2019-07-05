

Wizards draft pick Admiral Schofield works out during Washington's minicamp in June. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

LAS VEGAS — Washington Wizards second-round pick Admiral Schofield wouldn’t consider himself the rebel of the family, yet he was the one who reversed a trend that ran through the Schofields’ sports lineage.

Through three fall semesters of high school, Schofield moved through football practices and games with precision while missing a key ingredient: passion. He was gifted at the sport and, as his military-inspired name would suggest, a natural leader at quarterback. His older brother, an uncle and a pair of cousins made it to the NFL. However, after his junior year, Schofield had had enough.

“I didn’t want to be that tradition. I wanted to do something different. I wanted to make a name for myself,” Schofield said. “I chose basketball because I love basketball. Football was something I was good at, kind of naturally good at. I never really worked at it, and that didn’t sit right with me. Basketball was something I had to work at, it’s a skill game.”

His basketball path — four solid years at Tennessee before becoming the 42nd overall pick dealt to the Wizards in a draft-day trade — has now led him to Las Vegas, where Schofield will make his summer league debut Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans. He feels a bit like that bulked-up kid back at Zion-Benton Township (Ill.) High School who would leave football practice and find an open gym. Even during the summer league schedule, when wins and losses are forgotten as soon as teams pack up and return home well in advance of training camp, Schofield wants to show his fire for the game while trying to make a good impression with the Wizards.

“I’m still fighting to get on the roster. That’s my mentality,” Schofield said. “I’m going out there to show what I’m going to provide this year and what I want to provide. Going out there I’m going to make my mistakes, but I’m going to do it at 100 miles per hour.”

Listed as a 6-foot-6, 241-pound forward, Schofield still has the physique of someone who should play on Sundays. He remembers wanting to be like Michael Jordan as a kid, even when his body started to fill out and genetics took over, almost demanding that he play football.

Older brother O’Brien was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in 2010 and later won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. Also, on a few of O’Brien’s biography pages, it lists Andre Carter (uncle) and Vonnie Holliday and Bobby Engram (cousins) who played in the NFL. Schofield, however, thought basketball challenged both his body and mind.

During the Wizards’ minicamp, assistant coach Robert Pack highlighted Schofield’s physicality as one of his strengths, but the upcoming rookie expects other elements of his game will be revealed throughout summer league.

“Shooting the ball is tough, making layups is tough and really defending guys who do those things at a high level is even tougher,” Schofield said before the team left for Las Vegas. “I want to bring that toughness, I want to bring that physicality but my I.Q. on the floor, my ability to score, my ability to be in the right place on defense, help defense, communicate, be a great teammate, those things will show. Right now, I’ve got to do one thing at a time."

One of those first steps will be developing into an NBA guard. With his height and college shooting statistics — Schofield connected on 38.7 percent from the three-point arc — he may be suited to swing between the two and three spots. However, as Schofield learned at minicamp, the speed and skill in the pro game far exceeds his college days, so he’ll need time to adapt to the NBA’s guards.

The work, however, doesn’t worry Schofield. He just wanted an opportunity to learn and show his passion with an NBA team and found one with the Wizards.

“They’re really big on development and want me to develop this summer, so I’m going to work really hard. But it feels really good to be wanted. No matter where you’re picked — it feels good to be picked, but it feels good to be wanted,” Schofield said. “For me, it’s coming in and returning the favor.”

