

Anthony Rendon will not attend this year's All-Star Game in Cleveland. (Nick Wass)

Washington Nationals fans and players have been saying for years that Anthony Rendon should be an all-star. But after being selected for the first time last Sunday, as a reserve for the National League, Rendon has decided he won’t travel to Cleveland for the game next week.

Major League Baseball announced Rendon’s decision Friday, about an hour before the Nationals were set to take on the Kansas City Royals in Washington. Rendon will be replaced on the NL’s roster by Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy. The 29-year-old Rendon has been resistant to the All Star game all season, saying he’d rather rest and spend time with his family than play and travel during what is, for most players, a needed four-day break in the middle of a 162-game season.

In recent days, Rendon has said that he’s dealing with a few minor injuries that could heal with some rest. He has not been sidelined by these ailments — starting in 53 straight games since returning from the injured list May 7 — and hasn’t seen his production slow. He missed close to three weeks earlier this season with a left elbow contusion after he was hit by a fastball. But Rendon entered the weekend with a .310 batting average, 1.022 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 20 home runs, 21 doubles and 60 RBI in 72 games. That earned him a trip to Cleveland with teammate Max Scherzer and the rest of the league’s best players. He just won’t be making it.

“What means more?” Rendon said this past Tuesday, of weighing an all-star appearance against a few days to recover for the second half. "To be honest with you, the All-Star Game really doesn’t mean anything anymore, right? Do we get home field advantage? I mean, that should tell you all, in itself, right now.

“Yeah, it’s a great honor and I’m very appreciative, but at the same time, I play for the Nationals and so I want to be able to 100 percent or at least close to that, and keep putting myself in position every day to actually help my team.”

Rendon is expected to speak with reporters about the decision after Friday’s matchup with the Royals.

LINEUPS

Royals (29-59)

Whit Merrifield, CF

Adalberto Mondesi, SS

Alex Gordon, LF

Hunter Dozier, 3B

Jorge Soler, RF

Cheslor Cuthbert, 1B

Nicky Lopez, 2B

Martin Maldonado, C

Brad Keller, P

Nationals (45-41)

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Brian Dozier, 2B

Gerardo Parra, CF

Yan Gomes, C

Austin Voth, P

