Earlier this week, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) condemned Nike’s decision to recall a shoe featuring the 13-star American flag after a complaint by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, a Nike endorser who reportedly contacted company officials and told them that he and others are offended by the flag because it dates to the late 18th century, a period of widespread slavery in the United States.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Ducey said company “has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism” and that he was “embarrassed for Nike.” He also announced that he would be ordering the state’s Commerce Authority to withhold financial incentives it planned to give Nike for opening a manufacturing plant west of Phoenix.

“Arizona’s economy is doing just fine without Nike. We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history,” he wrote.

Despite all the harsh words he had for the company this week, Ducey apparently has no problem wearing its signature product. The Coconino County Democrats seemingly were the first to notice Ducey sporting the sneakers on Thursday (click on the tweet to see the full photo, which shows Ducey wearing dark-colored Nikes with the familiar swoosh).

Steve Irvin of ABC 15 in Phoenix said the photo was taken at a July 4 barbecue.

It’s unclear whether Ducey’s threat to withhold incentives from Nike actually will happen. On Monday, the city council in Goodyear, Ariz., a suburb west of Phoenix, voted to authorize about $2 million worth of incentives to bring Nike to the area, in exchange for the company’s promise to create 500 full-time jobs with sufficient health-care plans. Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord said Tuesday that the city would honor the agreement it made.

“I can appreciate the emotion and discussion that I’ve heard on this important topic,” she said in a statement. “It has been a focus of the Goodyear City Council to build a strong economy for years to come and we will continue to work hard to bring the kind of high quality jobs that our residents deserve.”

