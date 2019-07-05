

American Coco Gauff, 15, celebrates her three-set victory over Slovenia’s Polona Hercog in the third round at Wimbledon. (Toby Melville.Reuters)

WIMBLEDON, England — After being beaten down in the first set, 15-year-old American tennis prodigy Cori “Coco” Gauff fought her way back on Friday to win a nail-biting tiebreaker in the second set, then squeak by in the third set for a 3-6, 7-6, 7-5 win over Polona Hercog of Slovenia.

The third-round win at Wimbledon was the biggest match of Gauff’s fledgling career — as her professional career has only just begun. Having already dispatched five-time champion Venus Williams and a former Wimbledon semifinalist earlier in the week, Gauff strode onto Centre Court to face the 28-year-old Polona Hercog.

Gauff — ranked 313th in the world and a qualifier here — defeated Hercog — ranked 60th — in 2:47.

“I’m just super relieved that it's over,” said Gauff after the match, calling the crowd “amazing.” “I always knew I could come back.”

It wasn’t the prettiest tennis, to be honest. It often wasn’t very aggressive or free-swinging. There weren’t a lot of aces; there were many unforced errors by both players. And for long tense stretches, both played defense.

But Gauff’s win showed remarkable mental toughness by a player who isn’t old enough to drive. She never cracked. And her backstory was Hollywood-ready. An American teenager playing Centre Court. At Wimbledon. A few days after her debut here, when she bested Williams, her idol, in straight sets? Come on. The stuff of fairy tales.

Gauff is the youngest player to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw in the modern age. She’s the youngest since 1991 to win in the first round of women’s singles, and she’s so young that tennis officials have to limit her playing time under rules designed to protect players under 18 from burnout and exploitation.

Gauff was greeted on Centre Court by a round of applause and during worst patches by shouts of “Go Coco!”

At the onset, both Gauff and Hercog were chipping and charging, playing competent but not great tennis.

Midway through the first set, Gauff began to falter. Her service was first broken by Hercog, who then went on to dominate the rest of the set, winning with relative ease at 6-3.

Gauff was plagued by unforced errors. She failed to take advantage of Hercog’s second serves and she couldn’t fight her way to net often enough. Hercog went on a streak, taking seven games in a row from the youngster.

In Game 2 of the second set, after her service was broken, Gauff slumped and dropped her racket in frustration. But when it looked like Hercog would run away with the match, Gauff rallied, fighting off two match points and taking Hercog to a tiebreaker, the first of her professional career.

It was a nail-biter, with both players chipping and slicing and playing long nervous defensive rallies, slicing and slicing, hoping the other made an error. Gauff finally won the set after a 32-stroke volley, then despite a few missteps, took the third, 7-5. She advances to the round of 16 to face seventh-seeded Simona Halep.

Gauff’s debut at Wimbledon began on Monday, when she committed just eight unforced errors in a stunning straight-sets victory over Williams, 39 — who won four grand slam titles before Gauff was born.

After besting her idol on Monday, Gauff took just a second to shed a tear. Asked what it felt like to best her role model Williams, Gauff answered, “Honestly I don’t know how to feel.”

She confessed, “I never played on a court so big.”