The Fourth of July, baseball and fireworks: It’s a combo that just shrieks “America.” The St. Lucie Mets, a High-A farm team of the MLB team, tried to pull off that triple play on Thursday night and ended up only with a whole lot of fire outside of First Data Field in Florida:
No one was injured, thank goodness, and Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that the conflagration was snuffed out quickly by firefighters. But it looked to be a mighty blaze:
A small thing like a fire is not going to get in the way of a good fireworks show. No, sir.
Somehow, this is the second time in two years this has happened to that particular Mets farm team: In April 2017, postgame fireworks sparked a five-acre fire outside the stadium.
The big league Mets host the Phillies this weekend, and there will be fireworks after Saturday night’s game at Citi Field. What could possibly go wrong?
