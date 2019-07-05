

Pat Spencer, right, the Tewaaraton Award winner this past season as the nation's best college lacrosse player, transferred from Loyola (Md.) to Northwestern, where he will play basketball as a graduate student. (Northwestern Athletics)

First, an admission: Pat Spencer became the best men’s college lacrosse player in the country though it’s his second-favorite sport.

Even as he racked up all-American honors for four consecutive seasons at Loyola (Md.), and even as he finished his career with the all-time NCAA assists record, Spencer’s first love was basketball. Always has been.

This explains why Spencer, the 2019 Tewaaraton Award winner, lacrosse’s version of the Heisman Trophy, “probably played more basketball than lacrosse over the past four years,” says his younger brother, Cameron. It also explains why earlier this month Spencer bypassed opportunities with both major professional lacrosse leagues to play his first and only season of college basketball as a graduate transfer at Northwestern. He wants to show he can ball, and convert his goal-scoring, playmaking abilities from the lacrosse field to the hardwood.

“Basketball is my first love,” Spencer said. “Lacrosse is right there. It’s never been that I just want to play one sport over the other.”

[Premier Lacrosse League arrives at Audi Field hoping for another hit]

Northwestern Coach Chris Collins considered the reasons Spencer could have a promising basketball future, even if it’s only for one season. At 6-foot-3, he has decent size for a guard. His shooting form is fluid. This spring, he showcased quick lateral movement and bursts of speed that, Collins said, could translate to hoops. In lacrosse, he exemplified an ability to set up and find teammates near the net. To Collins, that’s court vision.

Looking back, Loyola lacrosse coaches say they could see how he played like a point guard, under control, making split dodges look like crossover moves.

“His passion for basketball was refreshing,” Collins said. “He made it clear this isn’t a gimmick, this is real. He’s very driven to see what he can do in hoops. It’s always been in his heart. I wanted him in my program.”

Spencer is a college graduate with athletic and life experience that Northwestern’s roster lacks. The Wildcats will have eight freshmen and sophomores this season, so Spencer’s leadership qualities made him appealing, Collins said.

Collins and his staff know there lies a risk with Spencer: Though he’s played in summer leagues, he has not played a minute of college basketball, let alone at a Power Five school. Spencer admits he’s not yet in basketball shape. He’s confident a full summer of workouts in Evanston, Ill., will get him there. He wants to play in the NCAA tournament at a school that has made one appearance in program history (2017).

“There’s a big unknown in what his potential in basketball could be,” Collins said. “There was no way to evaluate him as a basketball player other than talking to people who have seen him play.”

Spencer’s father, Bruce, said that from the time his son began playing basketball in the driveway with neighborhood kids, he’s drawn defenders his way and made extra passes. When it comes to lacrosse, he’s stayed away from being merely a goal scorer since he entered high school at 5-4 and 125 pounds. Though he made himself into a can’t-miss college lacrosse player, he was far from a can’t-miss high school lacrosse player. He didn’t get scholarship offers from the game’s top programs.

After his first college lacrosse practice, though, it became clear the type of player he could be. Spencer was so much better than he expected that the team’s seniors wanted to make sure he would be eligible to play: “Is he going to class? Study hall?” they asked Loyola Coach Charley Toomey.

"Everyone began to notice the vision, his ability to look through a defense and put the ball on people’s stick very cleanly,” Toomey said.



Spencer holds the NCAA men's lacrosse record for career assists. (Rich Graessle / Icon Sportswire/Associated Press) (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Associated Press)

By his senior year, Spencer had transformed into the best in the country. Last winter, he entered his name into the transfer portal, formally expressing interest in a fifth year of eligibility to play basketball. He was unproven. But he was an intriguing athlete: Around January, he almost scheduled a workout in front of Syracuse Hall of Fame Coach Jim Boeheim, but the timing didn’t line up. In the end, Spencer chose Northwestern over Saint Joseph’s.

Spencer ensured he’d get plenty of chances to develop his game. During his college summers, he played in the Annapolis Summer League. He was the MVP in 2017 and averaged 19 points last summer in the Brunson League, a pro-am competition in Baltimore. He did a bit of everything: He dunked. He knocked down three-pointers. And usually he defended the other team’s best player.

As if that weren’t enough to fulfill his basketball craving, Spencer made himself a volunteer assistant coach on the basketball team at Boys’ Latin School in Baltimore, where the Davidsonville, Md., native averaged 14.3 points per game as a high school senior. He graduated in 2015, but for the past two winters he helped run drills, conduct scrimmages and draw up offensive sets.

As a college junior, Spencer would grab lunch after class and head to Reitz Arena to watch Loyola’s men’s basketball team practice. He would return to the gym after lacrosse practice to shoot.

Spencer’s mother, Donna, said Spencer had a “hard time” adjusting to college life as a freshman at Loyola. So, when he was stressed, he’d shoot around by himself in the gym. Basketball became his release.

“You were worried” about an injury resulting from his hoops jones, said Marc Van Arsdale, a Loyola assistant lacrosse coach. “I’d hope he wouldn’t go roll his ankle on a Sunday, our off day.”

In Spencer, the Wildcats have launched an experiment. They have not promised him any sort of role or playing time. They know this may not exactly work. But Spencer hasn’t worried about being injury prone, and he’s not concerned about what his basketball legacy will be. He just wants to ball.

“We are taking a bit of a leap of faith here,” Collins said. “But when we watched him work out on his visit, when we talked about his goals and how he’s wired, to me it became a risk that was a low one and worth taking.”

Read more:

Sally Jenkins: NCAA President Mark Emmert is the lord of a feudal state that knows its time is over

Jerry Brewer: USWNT is part of a movement. They won’t be the only female athletes to speak up.

After an ‘overcrowded’ Everest season, two climbers try to forge a new route