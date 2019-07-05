

Fans at Homewood Field during the Premier Lacrosse League's stop in Baltimore, part of the league's inaugural season. (Terrance Williams for The Washington Post)

BALTIMORE — Foremost on Paul Rabil’s mind after his new professional lacrosse league’s first prime-time game back at his college campus: His team lost, surrendering nine ugly goals in the fourth quarter.

And still, easily a hundred children screamed his name waiting for an autograph. An old coach at Johns Hopkins, where Rabil played college ball, came down to shake hands, praising Rabil’s highlight-worthy fourth-quarter goal — “Just like when I was back here in school,” Rabil said — and his creation.

The Premier Lacrosse League, which Rabil launched with his brother Michael last fall, had sold out Homewood Field, hallowed ground to lacrosse fanatics. The official attendance here for three games on June 22 and 23 was 16,701. It may have been more; when every seat was filled for the prime-time game on Saturday night, ushers let fans stand around the fencing that surrounded the playing surface. More spectators sat on the balcony of the Hopkins lacrosse training facility behind the south goal.

“There were a lot of things that happened tonight that made us feel like we’re going in the right direction,” Rabil said.

Nine months after its launch, Rabil’s new league — with teams named “Whipsnakes” and “Atlas,” “Chaos” and “Chrome,” “Archers” and “Redwoods” — may well be lacrosse’s professional future. Games have been broadcast live on NBC and the network’s family of sports properties, to rave reviews from critics. An early June game in New York, broadcast on NBC, averaged 412,000 viewers, making it the most-watched outdoor pro lacrosse game ever, according to the network.

The league lands at the District’s Audi Field on Saturday and Sunday, the sixth stop on its 14-week cross-country tour. Stakeholders are hoping to draw another large crowd in Rabil’s hometown — he grew up in Montgomery County and attended DeMatha — and another of lacrosse’s historical hotbeds.

“In the D.C.-Maryland area, there’s a ton of lacrosse: high schools, clubs, youth teams. When we come down here, people are passionate,” said Mike Chanenchuk, a former University of Maryland midfielder now playing for the PLL’s Whipsnakes. “They want to see pro lacrosse.”



Merchandise lines before a PLL game in Baltimore. (Terrance Williams for The Washington Post)

The Rabil brothers began the PLL after years of frustration with Major League Lacrosse team owners over static wages, a poor media rights deal and general mistrust of the shrinking league. Rabil approached owners about an acquisition in 2017, but a deal never came together. Still, players backed the idea of striking out on their own, and when the PLL formed, a vast contingent of MLL stars defected.

The PLL more than doubled wages and gave players an ownership stake in the league. It almost immediately inked a media rights agreement with NBC and drew investment from the likes of Chernin Group, which owns Barstool Sports, and Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai.

They were attracted, league leaders say, to lacrosse’s potential to engage a broadcast audience, and to the PLL’s touring model. The league owns all six teams and they travel together, staging a weekend’s worth of games at midsize venues in the United States and Canada.

“When we looked at the challenges of upstarting a league without a long line of owners raising their hands with world class venues, we had to problem solve,” said Paul Rabil, who is also the league’s chief strategic officer.



Paul Rabil practices before the game against the Whipsnakes at Homewood Field. (Terrance Williams for The Washington Post)

PLL teams do not have a geographic home base. Instead, a panel created teams by determining which athletes had played together previously, either in the professional or college ranks. The Whipsnakes, for example, are composed of mostly former Maryland Terrapins. In Baltimore, the league pitted them against Atlas Lacrosse Club, which has a number of former Hopkins players, to reignite a local rivalry.

After each event, the league’s material possessions — goals, shot clocks, safety nets, signs, merchandise, sticks and helmets and pads — go into three 53-foot long trailers that drive to the next stadium and set up shop.

The show starts back up the next Saturday afternoon in a new arena draped in PLL banners, with event staffers patrolling the grounds in black and yellow golf shirts, some of them holding lacrosse sticks, others handing out Sharpie markers to autograph-seeking children.

“When you go to Gillette Stadium [in Foxborough Mass., the PLL’s first stop], you can’t pretend that you’re not in the Patriots’ home stadium. That’s just the way it’s branded,” said Andrew Sinnenberg, PLL’s vice president of strategic operations. “But we want you to feel like you’re at a PLL event and we’re just borrowing the Patriots’ home stadium.”

At Homewood Field, fans entered through a lacrosse shopaholic’s dream. Merchandise tents for lacrosse sticks, gloves and masks sat next a pop-up shop for brand new PLL gear. Inflatable booths equipped with radar guns allowed young fans to test how hard they could fire a shot on goal. Food vendors set up nearby, and adults sipped beverages in a makeshift beer garden. A DJ booth blasting family-friendly frat house dance remixes sat in the middle of all the action.

“I’d love to say we’re selling out NFL stadiums in Year 1, but we all know that’s not the case,” Sinnenberg said. In fact, the PLL is drawing slightly more fans on average than what MLL averaged in 2018. “We focused on getting an intimate environment for the fans.”

Players, too, have hailed the new league’s operations. Though the day-to-day operation is about the same for PLL players as MLL players — a single day of practice on Friday before a game either Saturday or Sunday — the PLL pay structure is life-altering, they say.

Until the MLL raised its salary cap this season, players averaged less than $10,000 a year. But PLL players make at least $25,000 a year, and the average league salary is $35,000, according to Rabil. If athletes also play indoor lacrosse in the winter, they can make enough money to play lacrosse full-time, players say, or at least pursue it as a career while working a part-time side job.



Atlas midfielder Noah Richard (25) is leveled by Whipsnakes defender Bryce Young (6) at Homewood Field. (Terrance Williams for The Washington Post)

That’s only possible, they say, because of the media attention the PLL has drawn and the resources the league has put into building up players as celebrities worthy of sponsorships and acclaim.

“I think it’s going to take off,” said Whipsnakes attackman Matt Rambo, another Maryland product. “It has to take off with all the cameras, the attention.”

And after a successful showing in Baltimore, league executives are hopeful that stops in other traditional lacrosse markets — including Denver, Philadelphia and a second stop in New York — will help fans build alliances to PLL teams and players, and make them come back for a second season when the league goes on tour again.

