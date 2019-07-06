

Officials confer after an NBA summer league basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans was stopped following an earthquake on Friday. (Steve Marcus/AP Photo)

LAS VEGAS — An magnitude 7.1 earthquake with its epicenter near Ridgecrest, Calif., shook sporting events Friday night from Dodger Stadium to the Las Vegas Summer League.

The quake halted Zion Williamson’s highly anticipated Summer League debut in Nevada. A nearby WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics was also postponed. Miles away in California, the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres played on the as quake rumbled at Chavez Ravine, footage posted online showed.

The WNBA has announced that the completion of tonight’s game in Las Vegas has been postponed for precautionary reasons due to the earthquake. Information regarding the conclusion of tonight’s game will be released by the WNBA when it becomes available. — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) July 6, 2019

Ridgecrest, where the earthquake was centered, is a Southern California city about 150 miles from L.A. and about 200 miles from Las Vegas. A 6.4 earthquake was measured in the same region Thursday, and geological experts anticipated a “swarm” of aftershocks.

Prelim M7.1 Earthquake 35.767, -117.605 Jul-06 03:19 UTC, updates https://t.co/uVJBfBodUN — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 6, 2019

The halted Las Vegas Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Arena — in which Zion Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans faced RJ Barrett’s New York Knicks — was stopped early in the fourth quarter when the building began to shake and the shot clock and scoreboard to sway.

The game was suspended, but not immediately canceled, with the Pelicans leading 80-74 with 7:53 remaining in the fourth period. After a delay of more than 20 minutes, the game — along with a contest between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns — was canceled.

Williamson, this year’s top NBA Draft pick, finished with 11 points and three rebounds in nine minutes, throwing down four dunks but sustaining a minor knee injury in his first action with the Pelicans. Barrett finished with 10 points and five rebounds in 24 minutes.

Summer League organized opted to cancel the games at the Thomas & Mack Center in part because of the large overhead scoreboard. The event utilizes two adjacent gymnasiums, and games continued at Cox Pavilion, which is located next door, because there was no overhead scoreboard and because organizers deemed the court to be safe.

Warren LeGarie, a prominent sports agent and one of Summer League’s founders, said Friday night that it was not yet clear whether games would continue at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday. The NBA, he said, will make the final call on when to resume action.

The earthquake struck while “Suga” Rashad Evans was giving his UFC Hall of Fame speech in Las Vegas.

“Oh, it’s an earthquake,” Evans said. “Oh, man, I feel it . . . Earthquake, baby. All right. Hey, that’s me bringing that heat. That’s me bringing the heat.”

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the stage during @SugaRashadEvans's @UFC Hall of Fame speech pic.twitter.com/LabqkHch59 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 6, 2019

This is a developing story.

Read more:

Zion Williamson draws crowd for Summer League debut, but Pelicans prefer a soft launch

The Golden State Warriors’ demise has been greatly exaggerated

76ers emerge from inventive free agency as true contenders