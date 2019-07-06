

Ellen White, center, remains in contention for the tournament's Golden Boot. (Eric Gaillard/Reuters)

Follow here for live updates from the Women’s World Cup third-place match.

Is there some measure of vindication in winning the third-place match at the Women’s World Cup? The teams best qualified to answer that question will meet for bronze on Saturday.

Eight years ago, Sweden took third, beating France in the tournament’s penultimate game after losing to eventual champion Japan in the semifinals. Four years ago, it was England that finished third, beating Germany after a semifinal loss to Japan.

Now it’s England against Sweden Saturday in Nice, the third straight all-European third-place match and a chance for one of these teams to leave France on a high.

[Rose Lavelle has been U.S. soccer’s World Cup revelation]

There is another motivation on the English side, where forward Ellen White is tied with American Alex Morgan atop the Golden Boot standings. Both players have six goals, one more than American Megan Rapinoe, who missed the semifinals with a hamstring injury.

“I think [a loss] would be a huge disappointment, and we hold ourselves accountable for not getting to that final,” White said, via the BBC. “A medal would be something that we’ll be really proud of and we can look each other in the eye and think we did achieve something at this World Cup. It may not be gold but a bronze medal is still an achievement. Not many people can say they’ve got a medal at a World Cup and that’s our priority.”

England had been undefeated at the World Cup before the 2-1 semifinal loss to the United States. Sweden has two losses: a 2-0 decision to the U.S. in group play and a 1-0 loss to the Netherlands on Wednesday, with the game’s only goal coming in extra time.

England midfielder Karen Carney, playing in her fourth World Cup, said she would retire from the sport after Saturday’s match. And the Lionesses’ back line will have some uncertainty, with Millie Bright suspended after two yellow cards in the semifinal, and captain Steph Houghton undoubtedly still tortured by a missed penalty kick against the U.S.

But the counter-attacking Swedes have just three goals in their last four matches, and are coming off a 120-minute marathon.

“I would never forgive myself if we didn’t manage to recharge and give everything for the third-place match,” defender Linda Sembrant said, via FIFA’s official site.

What you need to know

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. Eastern.

Where: Stade de Nice, Nice.

TV: Fox, Telemundo.

Streaming: Fox Sports.

Pregame reading

England Coach Phil Neville has had plenty to say at the World Cup

After some early doubts, the leader of the English team now appears perfectly matched for his job. (Read more)

World Cup merchandise is hard to find despite sport’s growing popularity

Fans in France have flaunted their passion for women’s soccer and flexed their buying power by traveling to cheer in person. But visitors to host cities such as Paris, Le Havre and Reims have found little in the way of Women’s World Cup souvenirs to take home — that is, if they can find FIFA’s Official Fan Shops at all. (Read more)

Europe is rising

With England and host nation France joining perennial powers Germany and the United States among the top four ranked teams in the world, parity is far greater in the elite ranks than at the bottom. (Read more)

Lyon’s championship soccer club is a model of gender equity and a vision for women’s sports

The unparalleled investment into the Olympique Lyonnais superteam is expected to have a profound impact on the future of women’s soccer in the United States and around the world. In paying top dollar for top talent and providing facilities and working conditions on par with what men receive, the club has created a winning formula and established a model for women’s professional soccer across Europe and the United States, where the National Women’s Soccer League, the latest iteration of a near-two-decade-long quest to establish a viable American professional league, remains underfunded. (Read more)

The U.S. women are part of a movement. They won’t be the only female athletes to speak up.

Think about these amazing, defiant and relentless women as part of a potentially watershed period for both their sport and gender, writes columnist Jerry Brewer. Think of them drafting off the impact of #MeToo, being further galvanized by the political threats against abortion rights and Planned Parenthood and strengthening their determination over time to put up an even greater fight against the attitudes, sexism and unfair business practices of a male-dominated sports system. (Read more)

The USWNT is after something far more subversive than just better pay

It’s time to discard, finally, the nagging, jersey-tugging, chronic, small-minded doctrine that we must “contextualize” everything the U.S. women’s national team does as “relative” to the men’s game, writes columnist Sally Jenkins. Sweet kicking Jesus, what titans these players are. Mental giants who show up big under unimaginably hot lights of controversy. Drivers of explosive new TV ratings, not just in America but in France, England, Germany, Brazil, Italy, with a billion viewers predicted by the end of the tournament. (Read more)