

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco revealed he is being treated for Leukemia. He said he believes he will pitch again this season. (Nam Y. Huh, File)

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco revealed that he has been diagnosed with Leukemia, a form of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow.

Carrasco revealed the news on Dominican Republic TV on Friday and said in a video released by the Indians Saturday afternoon that he learned of the diagnosis in May.

"This is going to make me stronger than I've ever been." - Carlos Carrasco



“I never thought I’d have something like this because I played baseball and I’m super healthy or something like that,” Carrasco said in the video. “But you never know what’s going on inside your body.

“When I found that out, it made me even stronger,” Carrasco added. “I’m going to push myself to work through this. I have a lot of people behind me helping me. Especially my teammates and my family and a lot of people around me. They make me stronger every day.

The video showed Carrasco spending time with pediatric leukemia patients at the Cleveland Clinic.

Carrasco made his revelation Friday while visiting a Dominican hospital. He said the disease is “under control” and that he hopes to return to pitching for the Indians at the end of the month.

“We’re not putting any timetables (on anyone) . . . I don’t think that’s fair to anyone,” Indians Manager Terry Francona said. “Carlos will talk to the media (on Thursday) and make his thoughts known.”

Teammate Jason Kipnis showed his support for Carrasco by studying up on the disease after his diagnosis and going over the prognosis with him.

Major League Baseball, along with other baseball clubs and Cleveland sports teams, showed their support for Carrasco with the hashtag #CookieStrong.

We wish Carlos Carrasco a full recovery with his battle with Leukemia.



The Indians placed Carrasco on the injured list on June 5 after he was diagnosed with a blood condition, adding that he was “stepping away from baseball activities to explore the optimal treatment and recovery options.”

Carrasco, who signed a four-year, $47 million deal with the Indians in December, started 12 games this season and has a 4.98 ERA with 79 strikeouts and four walks.

