

After two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Paul George will join forces with fellow Southern California native Kawhi Leonard as they suit up for the Los Angeles Clippers. (Craig Mitchelldyer/AP)

Just one year and one day after he signed a long-term deal with the Thunder, the mayor of Oklahoma City awarded star forward Paul George his own day in the state capital. George’s four-year, $137 million max contract stunned the NBA after rampant speculation had the Southern California native heading home to play for the Lakers.

It’s now official - Paul George is here to stay. In recognition of PG13’s commitment to our city & in anticipation of the journey ahead, I am declaring Saturday, July 7th to be PAUL GEORGE DAY in Oklahoma City. #ThunderUp #PG13 #1OKC pic.twitter.com/laZyKR4eE2 — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) July 6, 2018

One day shy of the anniversary of “Paul George Day,” George is leaving OKC, reportedly heading back home to play for the Clippers along with prized free agent Kawhi Leonard in a move that shook the basketball landscape hours after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the region.

[Winners (Clippers) and losers (Lakers) from the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George bombshell]

Like the rest of us, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt was taken aback by the series of events. He chose self-deprecation as a coping mechanism.

“If you ask me, a quiet free agency is a blessing when you’ve still got an MVP & an MVP finalist on your roster,” Holt tweeted June 30. “Presuming better health, a second full year to hone this dynamic, the return of Roberson, plus renewed league parity, I like our squad just fine. # GoodToBeAThunder”

The mayor quoted that tweet Saturday morning on his timeline, saying, “Life comes at you fast.”

Holt was also quick to point out that “Paul George Day” is not an annual occurrence.

Honorary days are always one-time-only events. PG’s was 7/7/18. That was a good day and it served its purpose. But it doesn’t continue on annually. That’s not how honorary days work. Onward! https://t.co/jC5ZhS3vbO — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) July 6, 2019

“Honorary days are always one-time-only events,” Holt tweeted Saturday morning. “PG’s was 7/7/18. That was a good day and it served its purpose. But it doesn’t continue on annually. That’s not how honorary days work. Onward!”

George, a six-time all-star, finished third in MVP voting this past season after averaging career highs in points (28) and assists (6.8) and tying career highs in assists (4.1).

Still scorned from the 2008 move of their beloved Sonics to Oklahoma City, some in Seattle chose to pile on in the wake of Saturday’s news.

Wishing Oklahoma City a happy second-annual Paul George Day tomorrow https://t.co/NkcnrAbdy2 https://t.co/owzRDViGCF — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) July 6, 2019

Do you think they still plan on celebrating Paul George Day in OKC tomorrow? 🤔 https://t.co/JRMjZPECRp — Seattle SuperSonics (@BringBackSonics) July 6, 2019

Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell had fun for other reasons, replying to a tweet from a fan on May 21.

“Man listen. If Kawhi chooses playing with Montrez Harrell over Lebron i’ll eat my laptop on IG live,” the fan tweeted.

“You [started] eating that laptop yet cuh,” Harrell replied Saturday morning. “Make sure it’s open too.”

The fan’s tweet has since been deleted.

I am in tears yo pic.twitter.com/nKWcQB3Fll — #freethewave (@evry1hatesmaven) July 6, 2019

Sign up for our weekly NBA newsletter to get the best basketball coverage in your inbox

More NBA:

Zion Williamson draws crowd for Summer League debut, but Pelicans prefer a soft launch

The Golden State Warriors’ demise has been greatly exaggerated

76ers emerge from inventive free agency as true contenders