On Saturday, the Nationals will wear the powder blue away jerseys and pants that the Montreal Expos wore during their inaugural season 50 years ago, which is either a celebration of the team’s Canadian heritage or a move that will really bum out Montreal sports fans. Maybe both. Either way, it is the first time the Nationals — who on Saturday host the Kansas City Royals — have worn Expos throwback unis.
Max Scherzer, who is scheduled to pitch Saturday, was caught on camera earlier this week in Expos gear.
You can read more about the Canadian plans for Nationals Park here. Meanwhile, here’s a look at the Nats’ Saturday threads.
This post will be updated.
