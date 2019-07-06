

Brad Wilkerson signs autographs before the Expos' final home game in 2004. The franchise relocated to D.C. before the 2005 season. (Ryan Remiorz/AP)

On Saturday, the Nationals will wear the powder blue away jerseys and pants that the Montreal Expos wore during their inaugural season 50 years ago, which is either a celebration of the team’s Canadian heritage or a move that will really bum out Montreal sports fans. Maybe both. Either way, it is the first time the Nationals — who on Saturday host the Kansas City Royals — have worn Expos throwback unis.

Max Scherzer, who is scheduled to pitch Saturday, was caught on camera earlier this week in Expos gear.

Sneak peek at Saturday's Expos throwbacks. 👀💧 pic.twitter.com/a0awPZ1n0U — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) July 3, 2019

You can read more about the Canadian plans for Nationals Park here. Meanwhile, here’s a look at the Nats’ Saturday threads.

Uniforms Nationals will wear today: pic.twitter.com/ig65bKXWx1 — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 6, 2019

This post will be updated.

