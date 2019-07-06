

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scored 11 points and dunked four times during his Las Vegas Summer League debut against the New York Knicks. (Steve Marcus/AP)

LAS VEGAS — Zion Williamson just went one-and-done again.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Saturday that Williamson, the top overall pick in this year’s NBA draft, will miss the remainder of Las Vegas Summer League after suffering a bruised left knee during his Friday debut against the New York Knicks.

“Zion will move forward from this incident without issue,” Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in a statement. “However, in an abundance of caution, we have made the determination that he will not appear in game action for the remainder of NBA Summer League. He will continue to take part in training and conditioning with our performance team.”

The highflying 19-year-old rookie forward was the headlining talent at this year’s showcase, which sold out the 17,500-seat Thomas & Mack Arena for New Orleans’ 80-74 victory over New York. His presence led scalpers to charge $80 for general admission tickets outside the arena, and online ticket resellers were selling lower bowl seats for $400.

Williamson, who won national player of the year honors during his freshman season at Duke, scored 11 points and grabbed three rebounds in nine minutes against the Knicks, dunking four times in the first quarter before he was shut down at halftime after taking a knee-to-knee blow.

Despite Williamson’s absence, Friday night ended in eventful fashion when an earthquake led organizers to cancel the contest early in the fourth quarter.

New Orleans’ careful approach to Williamson’s health is understandable, given that he blew out his sneaker and sprained his right knee during a Feb. 20 loss to North Carolina. That injury sidelined him for nearly a month, although he returned in time for the ACC and NCAA tournaments.

Summer League, the NBA’s annual showcase for young talent and fringe prospects, runs through July 15.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, was also sidelined for Summer League after undergoing minor knee surgery before the draft.

