

Odubel Herrera's suspension is retroactive to June 24 and means he will miss the final 85 regular season games and any postseason games the Phillies play in 2019. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera, who earlier this year was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident, has been suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season, including any postseason games the Phillies might play, Major League Baseball announced Friday.

“My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Odúbel Herrera violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Herrera violated the Policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover the remainder of the 2019 season.”

The suspension is retroactive to June 24, which means Herrera will sit out 85 regular season games.

“Today, I accepted a suspension from Major League Baseball resulting from my inappropriate behavior," Herrera said in statement released by the MLB Players Association. “I acted in an unacceptable manner and am terribly disappointed in myself. I alone am to blame for my actions.

“I’ve taken meaningful steps to assure that nothing like this will ever happen again. I have learned from this experience, and I have grown as a person. I apologize to the Phillies’ organization, my teammates, and all my fans. I look forward to rejoining the Phillies once my suspension is served and to continuing to work on being a better partner, teammate, and person.”

Herrera was arrested and charged with simple assault in late May following an alleged domestic violence incident at an Atlantic City hotel and casino. The Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release that a 20-year-old woman had “visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend, David Odubel Herrera, during a dispute.” She refused medical attention at the scene and Herrera was arrested in his hotel room without incident. MLB placed Herrera on administrative leave shortly after.

The charges against Herrera, 27, were dropped at a Wednesday hearing; his girlfriend declined to press charges, the Associated Press reported.

“The Phillies fully support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office to suspend Odúbel Herrera for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence Policy," the Phillies said in a statement. "All instances of domestic violence and abuse are abhorrent and unacceptable, and we unequivocally support Baseball’s collective efforts to prevent domestic abuse. We are encouraged by Odúbel’s acceptance of his discipline as an indication of his willingness to learn from this and change his behavior appropriately.”

In 39 games with the Phillies this season, Herrera batted .222 with one home run and 16 RBI.

