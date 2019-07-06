

The Wizards hope Davis Bertans, left, acquired from San Antonio, will provide more outside shooting depth. (Michael Dwyer/AP Photo)

LAS VEGAS — The Washington Wizards continued to prune and reshape their roster Saturday by reportedly agreeing to a trade with the San Antonio Spurs for Davis Bertans.

Washington will use its $8.6 million trade exception to acquire Bertans, a 6-foot-10 power forward from Latvia. The move follows the trade Friday night with Memphis that sent center Dwight Howard to the Grizzlies for veteran wing C.J. Miles. The deals are aimed at giving the Wizards increased shooting depth.

For the past three seasons, Bertans, 26, has performed as a three-point shooter in a reserve role with the Spurs. Bertans averaged 8.0 points last season on an average of six shots, including 4.4 three-point attempts, and connected on nearly 43 percent from the arc. Miles has averaged 35.9 percent from three-point range over his 14 years in the NBA.

The Bertans deal will increase the Wizards’ roster to 15 players, but that number does not include the three players acquired in the Wizards’ trade last month with the Los Angeles Lakers — Moritz Wagner, Jemerrio Jones and Isaac Bonga. The NBA sets the roster limit to 15, so once the trade goes through, Washington must waive players who do not have guaranteed contracts.

Currently, the Wizards have three players on the roster with non-guaranteed deals (Jonathon Simmons, Jordan McRae and Tarik Phillip). Jones also has a non-guaranteed contract.

