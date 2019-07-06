

New Orleans Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry (left) and executive David Griffin (center) have cleared the way for No. 1 pick Zion Williamson (right) to take the NBA by storm. (Gerald Herbert)

LAS VEGAS — The scalpers outside the Thomas & Mack Arena were already working at 11 a.m., enduring 100-degree heat to hawk tickets for Zion Williamson’s NBA Summer League debut more than seven hours before tip-off.

Williamson, who turned 19 on Friday, is no stranger to hype: After emerging as a viral dunking sensation while playing high school basketball in South Carolina, he earned national player of the year honors as a Duke freshman and was the unquestioned No. 1 pick of the New Orleans Pelicans in last month’s draft.

Even by those lofty standards, the intense interest that greeted him at Summer League was remarkable. Williamson’s arrival in New Orleans quickly generated thousands of season ticket sales, but his box office impact was felt in the Nevada desert, too. General admission for his Friday night debut against No. 3 pick R.J. Barrett and the New York Knicks were going for $80, more than double face value. Meanwhile, lower bowl tickets were reselling for more than $400.

The showdown between former Duke teammates was broadcast on ESPN, and the NBA issued a record 1,000 media credentials for an event that was once an obscure outpost on the league’s calendar. Williamson’s gravitational pull even ensnared Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who took in the action from courtside seats.

Williamson’s highflying athleticism, versatility, and charisma combine to make him a prototypical online phenomenon and franchise player. As the Pelicans have painstakingly cleared the decks for his arrival, they have also taken care to shield him overbearing expectations.

Last month, New Orleans VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin shipped Davis to L.A. for a package of prospects and picks that included Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram. The former top-five picks help form an appealing young core around Williamson, a core that also includes a pair of rookies — center Jaxson Hayes and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker — selected in the first round of June’s draft.

Youth movements are often more painful in practice than they appear on paper, as Barrett will learn on the Knicks and as Griffin experienced during a seven-year tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers that ended in 2017. Despite drafting Kyrie Irving, Tristan Thompson and Dion Waiters following James’s 2010 departure to the Miami Heat, Cleveland endured four straight losing seasons, a coaching change, and reports of locker room dysfunction. Had James not returned in 2015, it’s unclear if the Cavaliers would have become a sustained winner.



Duke's Zion Williamson (1) earned national Player of the Year honors during a highlight-filled freshman season. (Gerry Broome, File)

Perhaps learning from that experience, Griffin has filled out key spots in his rotation with proven veterans. New Orleans agreed to sign veteran guard J.J. Redick to a two-year contract worth $26.5 million, giving Coach Alvin Gentry an active off-ball threat to help create space in the half-court for Williamson to work. Derrick Favors will arrive from the Utah Jazz by trade, ensuring that the 6-foot-7 Williamson will be paired with a traditional interior defender.

Those moves matched Griffin’s tone on draft night, when he told reporters Williamson was going to “join the family” rather than “save this franchise” while referring to the Pelicans as “Jrue Holiday’s team.” Holiday, a 29-year-old guard under contract through 2021, is a key stabilizing piece following the end of the ill-fated Davis era. Holiday’s joins Ball and Favors among the plus defenders at Gentry’s disposal, and his diverse offensive game should ease the burden on Williamson to immediately establish himself as an alpha scorer.

The Pelicans still face an uphill battle to claim a playoff spot in the deep Western Conference, given their heavy roster turnover, numerous young pieces, and lingering injury concerns for Ball and Ingram. Williamson, of course, is the wild card whose rim-rattling dunks and swooping blocks make anything seem possible in the middle of the summer.

