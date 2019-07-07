

Johns Daly rides a golf cart during the American Family Insurance Championship in Wisconsin on June 21. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

If John Daly plays in this month’s British Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, the 53-year-old will have to walk the course like everyone else. The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of Saint Andrews in Scotland on Saturday declined Daly’s request to use a cart as he did for the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in May. Daly, who has a bothersome right knee, had been granted a medical exemption by the PGA of America.

In a statement released Saturday, the R&A said it “carefully considered the request” from Daly, who suffers from osteoarthritis and withdrew from last year’s British Open due to “unbearable” pain.

“Having considered all of the relevant factors, the Championship Committee has decided to decline his request,” the statement read, in part. “The R&A believe that walking the course is an integral part of the Championship and is central to the tradition of links golf which is synonymous with The Open. We must also ensure that, as far as possible, the challenge is the same for all players in the field.”

The 148th Open at Royal Portrush...... pic.twitter.com/RAOLQUmfLY — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) July 6, 2019

Daly, who missed the cut at the PGA Championship, reacted to the R&A’s decision on Twitter.

“Quite disappointed they do not see it the same way our PGA of America and PGA Tour sees it,” Daly wrote. “Different continents different laws?? As a proud Open Champion I know what the Open Championship represents and what a special tournament it is. I believe all who have earned the right to compete should be afforded that right to compete and give it their best shot. While I trust the R&A’s decision was made with good intentions, I could not disagree more with their conclusions.”

At the PGA Championship, Daly became the first player to use a cart in a major since Casey Martin in 2012. Martin, who had a circulatory disorder in his right leg, used a cart while competing in the U.S. Open in 1998 and 2012 after winning several legal battles. Daly won the British Open in 1995 after a playoff with Costantino Rocca, which automatically qualifies him for the event every year through age 60. He said he may soon need a total knee replacement, but plans to “give it a shot” at Royal Portrush.

“Fingers crossed I can make it thru the pain,” Daly, the 1969th-ranked golfer in the world, wrote. “See you in Ireland.”

Daly has been playing on the Champions Tour, which allows carts. His best finish this year was fifth at the American Family Insurance Championship in Wisconsin last month.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly but we believe it is the right one for The Open,” the R&A’s statement concluded. “John has a special place in our hearts as a Champion Golfer and he will always be welcome at the Championship both at Royal Portrush and in future.”

The British Open begins on July 18.

