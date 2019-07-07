

Last Sunday, Max Scherzer was selected to his seventh consecutive All-Star Game. (Nick Wass/AP)

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer will not play in the All-Star Game, MLB announced late Saturday night. It was unclear why he would not play. He is still expected to be in Cleveland.

The 34-year-old right-hander will be replaced on the National League roster by Cincinnati Reds right-hander Sonny Gray, who has a 3.59 ERA and 103-to-33 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 17 starts this season.

On Saturday afternoon, Scherzer concluded a busy week with a 6-0 Nationals win over the Kansas City Royals. He yielded just four hits, striking out 11, lowering his ERA to 2.30 and winning his seventh consecutive start for the first time in his career. Two days earlier, Scherzer and his wife, Erica, had welcomed their second child, Kacey. Four days before that, Scherzer had been selected to his seventh straight All-Star Game.

Scherzer had been on a tear and ended the first half with nine starts that produced these totals: 0.84 ERA, 94 strikeouts and nine walks in 64 innings. The run made Manager Dave Martinez think of the Atlanta Braves’ pitching staffs of the 1990s. In eight of those nine starts, Scherzer threw 101 pitches or more.

After the game Saturday, Martinez said, “It’d be nice for him to get a little time off.”

Three hours later, it became official Scherzer would.

