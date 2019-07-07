

Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the first goal in Sunday's World Cup final. (Francisco Seco/AP)

Just when you thought Megan Rapinoe’s spectacular performance at the World Cup couldn’t get any better, the U.S. women’s national team co-captain scored the game-winning goal in the Americans’ 2-0 win over the Netherlands in Sunday’s final.

Rapinoe, who missed last week’s semifinal win over England with a hamstring injury, finished the World Cup with six goals, tying her with teammate Alex Morgan and England’s Ellen White for most in the tournament. She became the second American to win the tournament’s Golden Boot award, and also won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s most valuable player.

[U.S. wins Women’s World Cup title with 2-0 defeat of Netherlands]

“It’s unbelievable,” Rapinoe, who became the oldest player to score in a Women’s World Cup final at age 34, told Fox after the game. “Just to know all of the people in our group that put in so much work, obviously the players. We have all our friends and family here. It’s surreal. I don’t know how to feel right now. It’s ridiculous.”

Two-time World Cup Champion. Golden Boot Winner.



Megan Rapinoe joins Michelle Akers as the only Americans to win the Golden Boot 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vyTXnLyjs7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 7, 2019

Rapinoe opened the scoring on Sunday by sending a penalty kick past Dutch goalie Sari van Veenendaal in the 61st minute. The penalty was awarded after referee Stephanie Frappart went to VAR to review a possible foul on Netherlands defender Stefanie van der Gragt, who caught Morgan in the right shoulder area with a high boot inside the box. Frappart issued van der Gragt a yellow card and Rapinoe converted her third penalty kick of the tournament. It was her 50th career international goal.

Rapinoe, long outspoken on a variety of political and social issues, has been particularly vocal about President Trump and her efforts to improve human rights. She issued an impassioned defense last week of her comments and actions about politics and patriotism, and was sharply critical on Saturday of the decision to hold multiple tournament finals on the same day as the World Cup championship game.

After the Americans won their fourth World Cup title, and second in a row, Rapinoe was asked what makes this group special.

[Megan Rapinoe: '‘I’m particularly and uniquely and very deeply American’]

“I don’t know,” she said. “We’re crazy. That’s what makes us special. We just have no quit in us. We’re so tight and we’ll do anything to win.”

R A P I N O E



That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/O1NmH9OkdM — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 7, 2019

Here’s a look back at Rapinoe’s other five goals of a memorable tournament.

Goal No. 1: Group Stage vs. Thailand, 79th Minute

Rapinoe made an almost 70-yard run to sneak behind the defense before burying a shot to give the United States a 9-0 lead in their record-setting 13-0 rout during the Americans’ first game of the group stage.

RAPINOE JOINS THE PARTY! 9-0 USA!



Come for the @mpinoe goal, stay for the celebration 😅 pic.twitter.com/DhF7Th17qj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Goal No. 2: Round of 16 vs. Spain, 7th Minute

Rapinoe puts 🇺🇸 on 🔝



Tobin Heath is awarded the penalty and the captain sends it home. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/jOgofUTc4J — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2019

Goal No. 3: Round of 16 vs. Spain, 75th Minute

Same penalty taker, same result! 🇺🇸@mPinoe showing nerves of steel from the penalty spot! 💪 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/2aLSSc0VJy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2019

Goal No. 4: Quarterfinals vs. France, 5th Minute

DREAM START FOR THE USA! 🇺🇸@mpinoe's free kick gets past everyone as the @USWNT takes an early lead once again! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/K5oHYnCyvD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019

Goal No. 5: Quarterfinals vs. France, 65th Minute

MORGAN ➡️ HEATH ➡️ RAPINOE



A wonderful team goal doubles the @USWNT's lead! #FIFAWWC 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/B9OGQIKzSP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019

Read more from The Post:

Megan Rapinoe: ‘I’m particularly and uniquely and very deeply American’

The World Cup has been a smash. But women’s soccer still craves an elusive goal: Lasting impact

The U.S. women are part of a movement. They won’t be the only female athletes to speak up.

Sunday feast of U.S. soccer has a bitter aftertaste for some