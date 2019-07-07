

The U.S. women won their fourth World Cup, and the praise rolled in from all sides. (Bernadett Szabo/Reuters)

Shortly after the final whistle blew and the U.S. women’s national team clinched its fourth World Cup title with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands on Sunday, social media erupted with congratulations from politicians, celebrities and athletes who were following the Americans’ pursuit of history.

“Congratulations to 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions,” tweeted first lady Melania Trump, whose husband has criticized American star Megan Rapinoe for not singing the national anthem before matches, but said in June that he would invite the U.S. team to the White House regardless of whether it returned from France with a trophy.

President Trump did not immediately tweet about the game, although the White House retweeted the first lady.

Former first lady Michelle Obama and her husband, Barack, also extended their congratulations to the U.S. team.

“Congrats to the record breakers on the USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves — and the rest of us — to be even better,” Barack Obama tweeted. “Love this team.”

Congratulations to 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions @TeamUSA! ⚽️🇺🇸 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2019

So proud of you, Team USA—you inspire us all! #OneNationOneTeam https://t.co/YEHzyqOwZa — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 7, 2019

Tennis legend Billie Jean King praised the Americans for bringing attention to the issue of equal pay for women athletes throughout this year’s tournament. A chant of “Equal pay! Equal pay!” rang out from the sellout crowd at Stade de Lyon after Sunday’s match.

“These athletes have brought more attention, support, & pride to women’s sport than perhaps any other team in history,” King tweeted, and Serena Williams agreed.

“It is long past time to pay them what they rightly deserve,” King also wrote.

Congrats team USA! Billie says it best here! So happy for each one of you and so proud. ❤️ @USWNT https://t.co/WK2Yi2z8F4 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2019

Hillary and Bill Clinton, Ellen DeGeneres, U.S. soccer greats Mia Hamm and Tim Howard and NFL stars Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were among the others who celebrated the Americans’ triumph on Sunday.

World champs—again!! To the amazing women of the #USWNT: Thank you for playing like girls. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GWlLR0nwcX — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 7, 2019

And a big congrats to the World Champions! So very proud of the @USWNT ! 🇺🇸 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 7, 2019

“The US women’s soccer team are the world champions!” DeGeneres tweeted. “I’m so happy. These women are the best of what our country represents. You’re welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over.”

FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP GOES TO THE UNITED STATES!!! What a great day, what a great game! CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL!!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 7, 2019

USA!!! World Champions!! @USWNT are so amazing!! — Mia Hamm (@MiaHamm) July 7, 2019

Let’s Go! 🇺🇸🏆 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 7, 2019

USA! 🇺🇸 USA! 🇺🇸



Congratulations and thank you @USWNT for your excellence, tenacity, and champion’s spirit.



You did it. And we are ALL so proud! ✨ https://t.co/GG3Xq1tXf3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

So excited and inspired by USWNT World Cup victory! Congrats on your incredible performance! Go USA 🇺🇸 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 7, 2019

Congrats Team USA 🇺🇸 #WorldCup2019 Champions!



The Women’s National Team showed us their greatness - now show them the money. #fairpay — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 7, 2019

Woo-hoo! Congratulations to the @USWNT on their World Cup win. Your persistence on and off the field inspires girls and women everywhere to dream big, fight hard, and win. #FIFAWWC #OneNationOneTeam — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 7, 2019

Congrats #uswnt! You’ve made us immeasurably proud!! A round of applause for all the remarkable women in this tournament. Just wow. #WomensWorldCup — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) July 7, 2019

