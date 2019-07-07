

Christian Pulisic shoots past Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake for one of his two goals in the Gold Cup semifinal. (Alan Poizner / EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

This summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup has ushered in a new era of U.S. men’s soccer, serving as an important tournament for Coach Gregg Berhalter, who’s leading the national team through competitive matches for the first time. His greatest test awaits Sunday night at Soldier Field in Chicago: A match against Mexico in the Gold Cup final.

Four days ago in Nashville, the Americans defeated Jamaica, 3-1, in a lightning-delayed semifinal, a game that showcased promising bursts of cohesion among the group adapting to a new system and leaned on meaningful contributions from the team’s young stars. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, both 20-year-olds who play in Europe, combined to scored all three goals.

Jamaica threatened to equalize late in the game, but Pulisic lifted the Americans with a late score on a rebound off Jamaica’s goalie, the same way he tapped in his first goal of the night. Just after Pulisic created a comfortable two-goal lead with the game nearing its end, the crowd that had waited out the bad weather chanted, “We want Mexico!” After the match, McKennie said the team wants Mexico, too.

Since 2005, the Americans have won this tournament four times and advanced to seven of eight finals. But Mexico entered this tournament as the favorite. The U.S. just picked up some confidence in Nashville.

“As an athlete, as a competitor, there’s nothing better than playing in a final. Plain and simple,” midfielder Michael Bradley said. “We want to play in the biggest games. We want to play when everything’s on the line. When you add in the fact when it’s a final against Mexico, a big rival, a rival where there’s so much passion, history, respect, there’s nothing better.”

Berhalter said after the Jamaica game that his staff had already started preparing for Mexico a couple days before. Berhalter (Columbus Crew) and Mexico Coach Gerardo Martino (2018 MLS Cup champion Atlanta United) both led MLS clubs last season. Bradley, who plays for Toronto FC, said Martino has “done a very good job of putting his imprint on the team in a short amount of time,” describing El Tri as dynamic and aggressive.

“It’s a good team, quality players,” Berhalter said. “I think good team concept, a lot of intensity that they play with. And they can hurt teams. Having said that, they're also vulnerable. And we'll plan to be able to hurt them as well.”

Through this tournament, the Americans have had lackluster moments while also producing some encouraging performances. They piled on goals against Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. The U.S. didn’t concede a goal until late in the match against Jamaica, the team’s fifth game of the tournament. The semifinal pitted the U.S. against the best team it had faced in a competitive setting under Berhalter, and while the weather delay slowed down the team’s electrifying start, the Americans still prevailed. By meeting that challenge, the U.S. earned another, and Sunday’s game is the one that will measure this group’s progress.

“We’ve been together for over a month,” Berhalter said. “From the beginning we’ve talked about our goals, our objective. And one of the objectives is to win the Gold Cup. We’re in position to do that now.”

What you need to know

When: Sunday, 9 p.m.

Where: Soldier Field in Chicago

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOX Sports Go

