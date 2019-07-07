

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 4: Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) during the Washington Nationals defeat of the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park in Washington, DC on July 4, 2019 . (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Agent Scott Boras and Ted Lerner, the Washington Nationals’ founding principal owner, walked out of Nationals Park together Saturday evening after discussing a contract extension for Anthony Rendon, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Boras, who represents Rendon, does not make frequent trips to Washington. But the timing of this visit, as well as Boras’s long-standing relationship with the elder Lerner, are potentially important given Rendon’s impending free agency. Boras met with both Ted Lerner and other members of the franchise’s ownership group. Rendon, 29, was recently named an all-star for the first time in his career, though he will not attend as he deals with minor injuries.

[Anthony Rendon's Nationals future remains very much in doubt]

There has been little indication of movement before Boras arrived this weekend. Rendon has accepted that negotiations could go either way, saying in late June: “If it doesn’t happen, then no hard feelings.”

The most recent case study is the Nationals’ negotiations with Bryce Harper, another Boras client who ultimately signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 13 years and $330 million this past February. In their offers to Harper, Washington tried to defer much of the money decades down the road. People familiar with Rendon’s situation say that initial overtures have been similarly structured.

Ted Lerner, 93, ceded control of the franchise to his son, Mark, in June 2018. But Ted Lerner and Boras have negotiated many contracts over the years, including a seven-year, $175 million extension for starter Stephen Strasburg in May 2016 and Max Scherzer’s seven-year, $210 million deal. There are indications that Boras’s preference is to deal directly with the Lerner family patriarch in the Rendon discussions.

A new starting point for Rendon emerged this past February, when Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado signed an eight-year, $260 million extension. The Nationals made an offer to Rendon after Arenado signed and, according to a person familiar with the proposal, the figures were “not close.” But while Arenado’s deal may be too rich for Washington, it’s possible that one closer to what former American League MVP Jose Altuve signed with the Houston Astros in 2018 — five years for $151 million — could be closer to what Rendon might agree to. Altuve is also represented by Boras.

The Nationals, as recently as this winter, did not view Rendon in the same class as Altuve. But that calculus may be changing given Rendon’s first half — 20 home runs, 60 RBI and strong defense. Rendon met with Mark Lerner and General Manager Mike Rizzo in April, but a person familiar with the conversation said that contract discussions were “minimal at best."

Boras’s presence Saturday suggests that negotiations may have become more substantive. The Nationals have four months to negotiate exclusively with Rendon before he becomes a free agent.

Read more on the Washington Nationals:

Anthony Rendon, a first-time selection, won’t attend All-Star Game

Boswell: Gerardo Parra got the Nationals dancing, and the party is still going strong

Fernando Rodney emerges as Nationals’ backup closer. At least for now.

After a rocky start, Max Scherzer remembered what’s made him one of baseball’s best