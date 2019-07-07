

To some American soccer fans, Sunday will be a feast. To others, it will also be an indication of the lengths the women’s game still has to go to earn respect.

Sunday afternoon in Lyon, France (Sunday morning Eastern time), the U.S. women’s national team will face the Netherlands for the chance at its record fourth World Cup championship and second in a row.

That night in Chicago, seven time zones and more than 4,000 miles away, the U.S. men’s national team will play archrival Mexico for the Gold Cup continental championship, where a win would help reestablish confidence in a program that failed to qualify for the last World Cup.

Then there’s the final of Copa America, Brazil hosting Peru for the South American championship, sandwiched between those two matches at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

The scheduling overlap — two men’s continental finals on the same day as the women’s marquee event, one held every four years — calls to mind years of neglect by the sport’s governing bodies. Long-standing grievances over financial and technical support between the U.S. women’s program and the U.S. Soccer Federation came to a head in March, when team members filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against USSF.

Before the women’s national team departed for the World Cup, co-captain Megan Rapinoe called the scheduling “ridiculous and disappointing.” U.S. Coach Jill Ellis has also expressed her disappointment to reporters.

For Gregg Berhalter, it’s simply an opportunity for a win in his first meaningful competition since taking the reins as U.S. men’s coach in December. Sharing the spotlight with the hugely successful compatriots is a benefit. He said that his team has been following and supporting the U.S. women’s team from afar, and that Sunday has “the opportunity to be soccer day in America,” he said.

“It’s great,” Berhalter said Wednesday after his team’s Gold Cup semifinal win over Jamaica, when asked about both nationals teams playing on the same day. “It’s rare. It doesn’t happen that often that you get two teams from the same country playing in a continental final and a World Cup final. I think it’s a special day for U.S. soccer.”

Occasionally, jerseys of the women’s national team players competing in France have popped up in the stands at Gold Cup matches alongside those with the names of men’s stars, and the teams have been compared at length in discussions about equitable pay. In March, the men’s national team’s player association released a statement in support of the efforts of the women’s team’s legal fight for equal pay.

As both teams have navigated their respective tournaments, the men’s team in the United States have applauded their peers in France. During the knockout round of the Gold Cup, Berhalter said there are “lessons to be learned” from the women’s team and the confidence they’ve shown in France.

“This sport has grown so much in our country,” veteran midfielder Michael Bradley said Wednesday. “ … On Sunday, everybody will watch the women play. Everybody will be cheering them on, living every play, hoping that they can lift a World Cup trophy. And when that’s done, then everybody will get a few hours, and we’re going to get another edition of U.S.-Mexico. It has all the makings for a great day.”

