

Ali Krieger and Megan Rapinoe celebrate a berth in the World Cup final. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

The U.S. will attempt to win its fourth Women’s World Cup title Sunday in France. Follow along for live updates.

LYON, France — The United States carries high standards into every Women’s World Cup. Anything short of an appearance in the championship match is regarded as an epic failure.

And so when the Americans were locked in tight games at each step of the knockout phase this summer, there were genuine questions about whether this squad would make it Sunday’s final and continue its quest for a fourth championship.

Each time they were tested, though, the Americans responded. This marks a record third consecutive time — and fifth since the tournament was founded in 1991 — that they find themselves in the title game. Narrow victories over Spain, France and England secured passage.

The United States is expected to win by multiple goals, thanks to experience, depth and darn-good players. In their second World Cup, the Dutch have a bright future but seem a little ahead of their time.

If you’re looking for an early indicator, watch the clock. The Americans have taken the lead within 12 minutes of every match here. A Dutch stand would thicken the plot. Conversely, a quick U.S. goal could open the floodgates.

The teams will perform before an expected sellout of more than 53,000 — many of whom traveled here from the United States.

Regardless of the outcome, the match is a victory for one particular cause: Both coaches are female, the first time that’s occurred since 2003.

“It’s a wonderful statement,” U.S. boss Jill Ellis said on the eve of the match. “There aren’t enough of us coaching in the game. We need more. There are a lot of young women and former players who want to coach. To see coaches doing it is really important.”

What you need to know

When: Sunday, 11 a.m. Eastern.

Where: Stade de Lyon in Decines-Charpieu, France.

TV: Fox, Telemundo.

Streaming: Fox Sports, Telemundo Deportes.

Pregame Reading

The World Cup has been a smash. But women’s soccer still craves an elusive goal: Lasting impact.

Interest in the women’s soccer has spiked worldwide during this exceptionally well played tournament, raising hopes that the sport can enter a new era of corporate investors, media coverage and stable, successful professional leagues. But it remains to be seen if the momentum is sustainable. (Read more)

‘Locked on and still hungry,’ U.S. soccer enters World Cup final aware of its legacy

The team is on the verge of a momentous achievement, defending its world championship against stiffer competition while taking on off-field causes such as gender equality and brushing off other distractions. Sunday’s final against the Netherlands represents the last step. (Read more)

Rose Lavelle has been U.S. soccer’s World Cup revelation

Four summer ago, as the U.S. women’s national soccer team played Japan for the World Cup trophy in Vancouver, Rose Lavelle was 140 miles south eating pizza. Four years on, Lavelle is in position to help the United States win another championship, as long as her troublesome hamstring does not betray her. (Read more)

At left back, Crystal Dunn is getting it right for USWNT at World Cup

The Americans have advanced to Sunday’s final because of depth and desire, experience and expertise. They are also in this position for the third straight time because Crystal Dunn, a natural attacker, has resisted instinctual urges to race ahead and, instead, embraced a disciplined role at left back. (Read more)

Netherlands hits its first Women’s World Cup final but will have to punch up vs. mighty U.S.

The Dutch beat Sweden on Wednesday, but the United States will arrive at Stade de Lyon as the heavy favorite to win a second consecutive trophy. The Americans have beaten the Dutch six consecutive times by a 22-2 count, but the sides haven’t clashed since 2016. And in that space, the Dutch won the 2017 European Championship and began placing more players at notable clubs, such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Arsenal. (Read more)

Megan Rapinoe: ‘I’m particularly and uniquely and very deeply American’

A day after watching the Women’s World Cup semifinal from the sideline with a hamstring injury, Megan Rapinoe stepped back into the spotlight Wednesday with an impassioned defense of her comments and actions about politics and patriotism. (Read more)

The U.S. women’s national team is fearless. It showed again in a win against England.

To get past England — their final hurdle in earning a spot in Sunday’s championship match — the top-ranked U.S. women had to tap every tactic in their repertoire, summon the best from lightly tested players and, yet again, draw on the stone-cold conviction that there was no situation they couldn’t overcome. (Read more)

The U.S. women are part of a movement. They won’t be the only female athletes to speak up.

Think about these amazing, defiant and relentless women as part of a potentially watershed period for both their sport and gender, writes columnist Jerry Brewer. Think of them drafting off the impact of #MeToo, being further galvanized by the political threats against abortion rights and Planned Parenthood and strengthening their determination over time to put up an even greater fight against the attitudes, sexism and unfair business practices of a male-dominated sports system. (Read more)

The USWNT is after something far more subversive than just better pay

It’s time to discard, finally, the nagging, jersey-tugging, chronic, small-minded doctrine that we must “contextualize” everything the U.S. women’s national team does as “relative” to the men’s game, writes columnist Sally Jenkins. Sweet kicking Jesus, what titans these players are. (Read more)

Lyon’s championship soccer club is a model of gender equity and a vision for women’s sports

The unparalleled investment into the Olympique Lyonnais superteam is expected to have a profound impact on the future of women’s soccer in the United States and around the world. In paying top dollar for top talent and providing facilities and working conditions on par with what men receive, the club has created a winning formula and established a model for women’s professional soccer across Europe and the United States. (Read more)