

Julie Ertz, Morgan Brian and Crystal Dunn celebrate in confetti after winning the World Cup. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The U.S. women’s national team will be properly feted with a parade along New York City’s “Canyon of Heroes” on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., but the Americans kicked off the celebration after capturing their fourth World Cup title in France on Sunday.

Following the United States’ 2-0 triumph against the Netherlands, midfielder Julie Ertz joined several of her teammates in making snow angels amid the confetti-covered pitch at Stade de Lyon, where Megan Rapinoe opened the scoring with a penalty kick goal and Rose Lavelle capped the scoring.

Striker Jessica McDonald, the only mom on the U.S. squad, shared a moment with her 7-year-old son, Jeremiah, who showered her with confetti.

Rapinoe posed with her Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards. Ertz strummed the World Cup trophy — the Americans’ second straight — like an air guitar, which no doubt some people will suggest was disrespectful to the game. Those people should probably avoid watching the Instagram story of backup goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris, who documented the back-to-back champs’ ensuing locker room celebration.



Julie Ertz celebrates with the World Cup trophy on Sunday. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Harris posted video of her and her teammates, including her fiancee, Ali Krieger, drinking beer and sparkling wine while singing and dancing. They wore ski goggles covered in silly string, as well as alcohol, and chanted “U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!” They belted out Queen’s “We Are The Champions" and Migos’ “Fight Night."

I love these ladies. You’re only as strong as the people next to you and these ones were rock solid. pic.twitter.com/B4Bv4QNu4M — Becky Sauerbrunn (@beckysauerbrunn) July 7, 2019

At one point, when Harris panned to a TV inside the locker room showing Rapinoe addressing reporters in a post-match news conference, Harris shouted for the U.S. co-captain to join the party.

“Get your a-- in the f------ locker room," she said. “We want Pinoe!”

Moments later, Rapinoe, who had six goals and three assists in the tournament, came dancing in to cheers, a medal around her neck and more gold confetti in the air. The celebration may not stop before Wednesday.

when the presser holds you back...



so you’re welcomed in style. pic.twitter.com/8w9rioUxCd — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 7, 2019



Megan Rapinoe holds the trophy as she celebrates with her teammates Sunday. (Franck Fife/Getty Images)

