The United States women’s national team won its fourth World Cup on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Stade de Lyon, capping off a memorable and record-setting run through the 2019 tournament.

But that recap alone can’t do justice to how dominant the team was on its way to a second straight title. Here are some of the most impressive numbers from the Americans’ run.

70.2

Percentage of time the United States led in the 2019 tournament. The Americans never trailed in their seven contests and led for 442 of 630 minutes, according to Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel.

26

Goals scored by the United States. That set the record for most goals in a single World Cup tournament, topping the 25 goals scored by both the 1991 American squad and the 2003 German team. The Americans outscored their opponents, 26-3, in the tournament.

12

Consecutive World Cup matches won by the United States. That is the longest winning streak in either men’s or women’s World Cup history, per Opta Sports.

60

Minutes it took for the Americans to score against the Netherlands in Sunday’s final. Megan Rapinoe’s goal on a penalty kick in the 61st minute ended the longest United States scoring drought to begin a World Cup match in this year’s tournament.

More notable: The quick-striking Americans had scored within the first 12 minutes of their previous six World Cup games entering Sunday’s final. The U.S. was blanked in the first half of Sunday’s final for the first time in the tournament thanks to a stout Dutch defense.

6

Goals scored by Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and England forward Ellen White, the leading scorers in the tournament. Rapinoe won the Golden Boot based on the minutes-played tiebreaker. Of the 14 players with at least three goals in the tournament, four played for the United States. No other country had more than two players with at least three goals.

34

Rapinoe’s goal Sunday made her the oldest player, at 34 years and two days, to score a goal in a Women’s World Cup Final. She broke teammate Carli Lloyd’s record set in 2015; Lloyd was 32 years and 354 days.

4

Shutouts pitched by the United States in its seven games. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was locked in all tournament, making 13 saves and not yielding more than one goal in any match.

13

Goals scored by the Americans against Thailand in the knockout round on June 11. That set the Women’s World Cup record both for goals scored by one team in a single match and for margin of victory. After the Americans, Australia was the next highest scoring team in group-stage play — with eight goals in three games.

2

The number of teams to win consecutive Women’s World Cup titles. Germany was the first nation to win back-to-back World Cup titles, in 2003 and 2007, with the United States following suit in 2015 and 2019.

4

World Cups won by the United States. That constitutes half of all Women’s World Cup championships. Norway won in 1995, Germany won in 2003 and 2007, and Japan defeated the U.S. in 2011.

